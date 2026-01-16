90th minute and the home team is 1-0 up…
Imagine you are watching your team in a crucial home match. It is the 90th minute, and your team is 1-0 up. You’d better hope the referee is a woman…
It’s no secret that referees are swayed by the pressure of the audience. Why do you think people speak of ‘home field advantage’, and up until a couple of years ago, goals scored in away matches counted more than goals scored at home in the knock-out phase of European competitions? It most certainly isn’t because footballers can feel the difference in the variety of grass grown on the pitch.
No, it is because the fans of a team make a lot of noise (special shoutout to Irish football fans who made the loudest noise I ever heard in my life when they won 1-0 against Germany once). And that noise motivates the home team but also influences the decisions of the referee.
Using all the matches in the fifth league of German football and the top two tiers of German women’s football between 2015 and 2019, a team around Finn Spilker analysed how much stoppage time referees would add to a match at the end of the regular 90 minutes.
Perhaps not surprisingly, if the match was close (a draw or just one goal difference), referees generally added more stoppage time than if the match was basically over. What’s the point of adding 5 minutes of stoppage time when one team is three goals in the lead? Also, if there are more people in the audience, the bias in favour of the home team tends to increase.
But what you may not have expected is that female referees are more swayed by this audience pressure than male referees. The chart below shows the stoppage time awarded by the referee if the home team leads by one, the match is a draw or the home team trails by one.
Note the difference between the orange area for male referees and the blue area for female referees. When the home team leads by one goal, female referees are more likely to reduce the stoppage time awarded, which, of course, gives the home team an advantage.
Crucially, the authors do not speculate why female referees bend more to social pressure than male referees; they simply observe that this is a fact and that among female referees, younger ones are more susceptible to bending to social pressure than older, more experienced ones.
Stoppage time awarded and home team lead
Spilker et al. (2025)
That is a great analogy. Pressure does not disappear just because we pretend to be objective. It shows up quietly in decisions, especially late in the game when stakes feel highest.
Markets work the same way. Crowds, narratives, and time pressure push people to bend without realizing it. Experience usually reduces that, not intelligence.
I write quite a bit about social pressure and decision making in markets at After the Close. If you ever feel like taking a look, I would welcome your take on the process. No obligation.
is the data statistically significant? Enough observations to offset deviations? And thus, does this imply that female referees might be more risk averse, fearful, due to the home crowd becoming belligerent if losing? By extension, do female portfolio managers de-risk their portfolios coming into yearend if they are ahead of benchmark more so than male counterparts? This study might be an insight to gender behavior differences in many realms.