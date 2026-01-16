Imagine you are watching your team in a crucial home match. It is the 90th minute, and your team is 1-0 up. You’d better hope the referee is a woman…

It’s no secret that referees are swayed by the pressure of the audience. Why do you think people speak of ‘home field advantage’, and up until a couple of years ago, goals scored in away matches counted more than goals scored at home in the knock-out phase of European competitions? It most certainly isn’t because footballers can feel the difference in the variety of grass grown on the pitch.

No, it is because the fans of a team make a lot of noise (special shoutout to Irish football fans who made the loudest noise I ever heard in my life when they won 1-0 against Germany once). And that noise motivates the home team but also influences the decisions of the referee.

Using all the matches in the fifth league of German football and the top two tiers of German women’s football between 2015 and 2019, a team around Finn Spilker analysed how much stoppage time referees would add to a match at the end of the regular 90 minutes.

Perhaps not surprisingly, if the match was close (a draw or just one goal difference), referees generally added more stoppage time than if the match was basically over. What’s the point of adding 5 minutes of stoppage time when one team is three goals in the lead? Also, if there are more people in the audience, the bias in favour of the home team tends to increase.

But what you may not have expected is that female referees are more swayed by this audience pressure than male referees. The chart below shows the stoppage time awarded by the referee if the home team leads by one, the match is a draw or the home team trails by one.

Note the difference between the orange area for male referees and the blue area for female referees. When the home team leads by one goal, female referees are more likely to reduce the stoppage time awarded, which, of course, gives the home team an advantage.

Crucially, the authors do not speculate why female referees bend more to social pressure than male referees; they simply observe that this is a fact and that among female referees, younger ones are more susceptible to bending to social pressure than older, more experienced ones.

Stoppage time awarded and home team lead

Spilker et al. (2025)