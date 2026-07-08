Donald Trump’s tariffs are upending global trade in many ways, both intended and unintended. One intended consequence is that European exporters are suffering due to declining exports to the US, and thus the European economy is likely to experience a small hit. But in reaction to these US tariffs, the EU has accelerated its trade negotiations with other countries and regions, one of which is the recently signed EU-Mercosur free trade agreement.

The goal of these new trade deals is to reduce the negative impact of the US tariffs. On the face of it, this seems a very difficult task indeed, since the US is the largest economy in the world and its largest export destination. Yet, in the EU, officials have coined the term ‘P7’ to denote the seven free trade deals it wants to accelerate to offset lost trade with the US: the members of the Mercosur trade zone in Latin America, India, Australia, the UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Together, the P7 currently account for roughly 10% of EU exports, still only about half the export share of the US. But the difference between trade with the US and trade with the P7 is that tariffs between the EU and the US had already been close to zero, and trade was highly integrated. With most of the P7 nations, tariffs are currently high, and trade relationships are not very deep. Hence, the upside to trade deals with the P7 is much larger than the loss of trade with the US.

Andreas Baur and his colleagues have simulated the potential impact of trade deals with the P& for the EU in the light of the Trump tariffs under Section 122 (i.e. after the Supreme Court ruling IEEPA tariffs illegal).

They find that the Trump tariffs, as they currently stand, may cost the EU about 1% of its annual exports. The manufacturing sector is especially hard hit, losing some 1.3% of its output. The result is an estimated drop in EU GDP due to the US tariffs of 0.1%, as I said, not very big, but concentrated in specific manufacturing industries.

If these US tariffs remain in place and the EU were to close free trade agreements with the P7 that eliminate tariffs in manufacturing, mining, and agriculture but do not change existing non-tariff barriers like minimum quality standards, etc. (so-called ‘shallow integration’) then EU exports are expected to rise 1.3% and manufacturing output in the EU is expected to rise by 0.1% despite the drag from the US. EU GDP in this scenario is expected to get a boost of 0.2% while the GDP of the P7 is expected to rise by 0.4%. This is why free trade is a win-win.

One can even go a step further and reduce non-tariff barriers to a minimum (so-called ‘deep integration’), in which case EU GDP would get a boost of 0.4% and the P& get a growth boost of 1.0%.

Thus, the US tariffs could become a blessing in disguise for Europe and developing countries alike. Because these countries have to find trade partners other than the US, they are accelerating free trade between them and, as a result, gain more from these new trade deals than they lose in trade with the US. The only loser in this world will be the US, which sees its GDP shrink due to higher tariffs.

Impact of US tariffs combined with P7 trade deals

Source: Baur et al. (2026)