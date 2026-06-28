The group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is over, and since my predictions have gone a bit viral this time, I thought I would give you a quick update before the knock-out phase begins.

The most important thing to remember

First, I always remind people how important the role of luck is in my forecasts. This has again been on display in this tournament. I have looked through the teams that qualified for the knock-out stages and compared them to my original predictions (available here). On the face of it, I did all right. I got 26 out of 32 teams (81.25%) correct.

The six teams that qualified that I had not on my list are Bosnia-Herzegovina, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Ghana, Paraguay, and South Africa. On the flip side, the following six teams did not make it into the knock-out phase against my predictions: Czechia, Iran, Scotland, South Korea, Türkiye, and Uruguay.

If you look at it more closely, I often got the ranking in the different groups wrong. As a result, I only got 4 out of 16 matches in the knock-out phase (25%) exactly right (i.e., I predicted the exact match-up of the two teams): France vs Sweden, Spain vs Austria, Netherlands vs Morocco, and Brazil vs Japan.

So, did I make a good or a bad prediction? Depends on how you look at it. My experience is that getting >80% of the teams in the knock-out stage right is in line with my performance in past World Cups. That’s simply because in the group stages, luck plays a smaller role since every team gets to play three matches. So, even if you screw up one match, you can still win the group, as Spain has done, for example.

Spain is indeed a good example of the role of luck in the tournament. Imagine what could have happened if Spain had met Cape Verde in a knock-out match, and it had been 0-0 after 120 minutes. The match would have gone to a penalty shoot-out, and Cape Verde could well have won it there.

The upshot of this is that even if I got 26 of 32 teams right so far, I expect this to decline quite rapidly as the knock-out stages progress.

What comes next?

Most importantly, I will NOT update my forecasts during the tournament. I have never done that in the past and won’t start now. This has important implications for my forecasts.

My biggest disappointment

Because Portugal was unable to win against either the DR Congo or Colombia, they are now in the same half of the knock-out stage as the Netherlands, which means the predicted final between the Netherlands and Portugal can no longer happen. I can at best get one of the two finalists right because Portugal sucked so much. Indeed, if Portugal wins its match against Croatia, it will face Spain in the last 16, where that tournament will likely end for them.

The day (or rather night), I fear

Living in the UK, I am not looking forward to Monday evening and the night to Tuesday. These are 12 hours when things can go embarrassingly wrong for me. First, we have Japan vs Brazil on Monday, 6pm BST. Remember that I predicted this match would bring one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history as Japan wins against Brazil. If Brazil, which is clearly favoured to win the match, does win it, many people in Japan will be mad at me, many people in Brazil will gloat, and this brilliant commercial for Brahma beer in Brazil will have become prescient.

Then, at 9.30pm, Germany will play Paraguay, and while I expect Germany to win this, my heart could get broken right about 11.30pm that day. Anyway, even if Germany wins that match, they would face France in the last 16, the team that so far looks unbeatable in this tournament (maybe the team at Natixis will get it right with their prediction).

Finally, at 2am Tuesday morning, the Netherlands will play Morocco, another match I predicted. And while the Netherlands have so far surprised many pundits with the quality of their play, Morocco is an excellent team and may well be lucky enough to beat the Netherlands on the day. So, I could wake up on Tuesday morning with a lot of egg on my face.

But at the very least, I will hopefully have made my point that my past success was just luck and not skill.

The predictable surprises for the rest of the tournament

While the upper half of the bracket is full of tournament favourites (France, Spain, the Netherlands, Portugal, Germany, and Morocco all play in that bracket), the lower half only has three heavyweights in it: Argentina, Brazil and England. We already know today that one of the following teams will make it to the quarter finals: Switzerland, Algeria, Colombia, or Ghana. If you ask me, my money is on Colombia to reach a quarter-final against Argentina and Argentina progressing to the semifinal.

The other semi-finalist on that side of the bracket is, in my view, likely to be England, which means we would get a replay of the 1986 World Cup quarter-final where Argentina won against England thanks to one of the best goals in World Cup history by Diego Maradona and one of the biggest cheats in history (also by Diego Maradona).

But who knows? Cape Verde is so far unbeaten in this tournament. Maybe they can win against Argentina in a penalty shoot-out. That would be the story of the year.