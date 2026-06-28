Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Nikola Vuković, CFA's avatar
Nikola Vuković, CFA
2h

While Netherlands and Portugal cannot meet in the final, if they do meet you can proclaim it was "Final before final".

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