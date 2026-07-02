Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Gianni Berardi's avatar
Gianni Berardi
8hEdited

I have a question that might interest many people.

Let’s apply this line of reasoning to financial markets—specifically to E-mini S&P 500 options, for which the CME provides daily data. I’ve met people who have spent years analyzing block trades and the CME Globex Trade Browser (attached below). The goal is to try to understand what the "whales" are doing in the short term and, by looking at the strategies they’ve deployed, infer the market's direction for the day or the week.

While you can determine the direction (buy vs. sell) of block trades, Globex trades do not carry a directional indicator, meaning you have to speculate on their directionality.

A second approach involves analyzing open interest across various option expiration dates. Strike prices are plotted on the horizontal axis, and a histogram is drawn for each strike. The height of each bar is proportional to the number of open contracts at that strike, broken down by calls and puts. A static analysis reveals support and resistance levels, while a dynamic analysis suggests how the whales are behaving in response to movements in the underlying asset.

Are there any studies on whale activity acting as a leading indicator? And what would our hypothesis be? Would we see results similar to those of the Polymarket study, or do financial markets have their own behavior?

I hope I’ve made myself clear. It’s a topic that really interests me.

Thank you, Joachim

EDIT:

HERE ARE THE LINKS:

https://www.cmegroup.com/qa/block-trade-browser-old.html

https://www.cmegroup.com/reports/daily-index-option-spread-activity.pdf

https://www.cmegroup.com/tools-information/quikstrike/cme-globex-trade-browser.html

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Tibor S's avatar
Tibor S
8h

Fascinating — and the negative-edge-for-whales is striking.

Two things I'm chewing on. First, persistence: if the whale mispricing is this consistent, what stops it being arbitraged away? My guess is it's a limits-of-arbitrage story — the conviction-driven flow is persistent and betting against it carries real timing/resolution risk — but I'd love to know if the paper takes a view on why smart money doesn't simply fade the whales.

Second: within each market type, do markets with a heavier whale concentration underperform comparable markets with flatter participation — once you account for how inherently (un)predictable each event is? The across-type differences are clear; I'm curious whether whale-concentration itself is the variable, holding predictability constant.

The design implication almost writes itself — an unweighted, or size capped "wisdom of crowds" benchmark running alongside the money-weighted price — though as you note, that's essentially what the paper shows already beats the whales.

Care to build this, anyone? :)

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