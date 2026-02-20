Time to get back to one of my all-time favourite Friday topic: The Italian mafia. Five years ago, I came across an article with the irresistible title ‘Mafia Firms and aftermaths’ that looked at the infiltration of the economy by the mafia across Italy. Then, like a dog returning to its vomit, I revisited the topic to show people that if you want to get a good accountant, you ask the mafia for recommendations. I also wrote about what happens to a company once it gets infiltrated by the mafia, and which companies are more likely to be infiltrated.

But obviously, infiltration doesn’t happen just like that. There needs to be a reason why a company goes to the mafia and asks for help. And a new paper from the Bank of Italy and the University of Milan shows what can be a catalyst for mafia infiltration.

If you have a mental image of Don Corleone doing someone who is in financial distress a favour by giving them a loan, you are right on the money. One of the main ways a business gets involved with the mafia is because it is in financial distress.

The chart below shows the availability of bank loans to companies that get downgraded to junk status in the five years before and after the downgrade. As you can see, in the year after the downgrade, bank loan availability drops by 10% and then remains low for years. Cumulative over five years, bank loan availability drops by 30%.

The likelihood of being able to get a bank loan after a downgrade to junk

Source: Daniele et al. (2025)

This is the old saying that a bank is a business that lends you an umbrella when the sun is shining, only to ask for it to be returned once it starts to rain. Companies that get downgraded to junk are in need of financing, and suddenly, banks won’t provide that financing anymore.

So, the CEO and CFO go to the local godfather and ask for a favour. Here is what happens to the likelihood of a company being infiltrated by the mafia after a downgrade. It rises by about 5%.

The likelihood of being infiltrated by the mafia after a downgrade to junk

Source: Daniele et al. (2025)