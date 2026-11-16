Last Monday, I wrote about how companies have dialled down their public communication on DEI programmes. Another big topic of the post-pandemic years was net zero targets. What was the impact of these targets on emissions so far?

The proliferation of net zero targets started in earnest after the pandemic. The chart below, taken from a study by Simon Dietz and Nikolaus Hastreiter, shows that of roughly 2,000 global large-cap companies, only 70 had committed to long-term net zero targets at the end of 2019. By the end of 2024, this had risen to more than 1,200 companies, accounting for two-thirds of the combined market cap of the sample.

Number of companies with net zero targets

Source: Dietz and Hastreiter (2026)

Of course, many of these net zero targets are far in the future (typically between 2040 and 2050), but at least we can measure the progress so far. And that doesn’t look too convincing.

The charts below show the change in absolute emissions and emissions intensity after a company adopted net zero targets. On the positive side, we can see a trend towards lower emissions, with an average emissions reduction of about 15% and an average emissions intensity reduction of nearly 10% three years after a company adopted net zero targets. So the trend goes in the right direction.

But it is not strong enough to be statistically significant. Now that may change as emissions reductions increase, but at least for now, we cannot say that the adoption of net zero targets has significantly reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

Greenhouse gas emissions after the adoption of net zero targets

Source: Dietz and Hastreiter (2026)