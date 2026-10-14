Yesterday, I wrote a bit about the hopes for productivity gains from AI. At least when it comes to stock picking, I think we are still some ways away from enhancing productivity, though.

A team from Tsinghua University asked a range of models to trade stocks in the Chinese stock market from the start of 2024 to 10 April 2026. They did that not to get rich (well, maybe), but to assess how good these models are at using public information to pick stocks and run a portfolio.

The problem with these backtests, however, is that AI is trained on essentially all public information available within its training window. So, if your backtest period overlaps with the training window, the AI will indirectly ‘know the future’ and its performance will look much better than when it is asked to forecast or invest outside this training window. In a previous note, I discussed a study that showed how bad inflation forecasts from AI models get, once you go outside their training window.

To avoid this problem, the researcher developed a new technique (which was the real reason for their research), which stripped all stocks in the Chinese market of identifying information and controlled for training window effects and other potential pollutants. The result was the following performance chart for the portfolio managed by the AI models compared to the CSI 300 benchmark index.

Performance of AI trading portfolios

Source: Zhu et al. (2026)

That looks really good. Qwen 3.6 Plus managed to achieve a total return of 85.3% compared to the 36.9% of the CSI 300 stock market index. OK, Kimi was disastrous with a negative 24.2% total return and if we look at the ten models tested, five beat the benchmark and five underperformed.

But it gets worse. The researchers analysed the trading portfolios and stripped out the accidental factor and style exposures of the AI portfolios using the usual Barra performance attribution. The resulting stock picking alpha is shown in the chart below and it really doesn’t look good. The cumulative alpha over the 16-month test for Claude Opus 4.7 was a tiny 0.2%. For all the other models it was negative and sometimes catastrophically negative as in the case of Gemini, DeepSeek, GLM, and Kimi.

Stock picking alpha of AI trading portfolios

Source: Zhu et al. (2026)