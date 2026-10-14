Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Gianni Berardi's avatar
Gianni Berardi
Oct 14

"Claude Opus 4.7 was a tiny 0.2%". If there's a sort of linearity, then Fable 5.1 is ready to make us rich.

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Stephen Kates, CFP®'s avatar
Stephen Kates, CFP®
Oct 18

This is human-level intelligence for sure. I’ve met similar individual investors myself.

There is no way to know, but I would love to know how LLMs are similar or different from the AI/Machine Learning that Jim Simmons was using in the Medallion fund. Those algorithms clearly worked. I wonder if they can be recreated eventually.

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