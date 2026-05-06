Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Jason Rhodes's avatar
Jason Rhodes
5h

Umm, I'm not clear on why anyone would apply ChatGPT to forecasting inflation. ChatGPT is a language model that focuses on generating language in response to linguistic inputs. It can do a variety of useful things, but it is not meant, as far as I know, to be an application of transformer models (the type of model underlying ChatGPT) to making quantitative economic forecasts. There are AI transformer models that I understand do better than any existing statistical models in predicting time-series data. These are models that are not trained on language but on complex time series data.

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D Stone's avatar
D Stone
9h

"Okay, okay -- we'll take it in." -- robot tailor, 'Sleeper'

https://www.facebook.com/100068400874952/videos/sleeper-1973-movie-clip/1083054046542/

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