Most readers will be aware that the US Department of Defence has signed a contract with OpenAI to use their models to develop AI weapon systems. At the same time, Anthropic was blackballed because it had strict red lines. It seems that the contract with OpenAI is much more permissible. But how confident are we that OpenAI’s model can forecast the actions of an adversary on the battlefield when it can’t even forecast inflation?

Economists are often criticised for using simple linear models to forecast dynamic non-linear phenomena like inflation, interest rates or economic growth. On top of that, econometric models use historical data, so they are an exercise in driving while looking at the rear-view mirror. Yet, my usual objection is that no matter how much people complain about the forecasts of the Fed or other institutions, it is hard to find better forecasts.

Enter AI and its promise to revolutionise all kinds of models. Anthropic’s add-ins for legal, insurance and tax purposes have created a fear among investors that major software companies and data vendors may be disrupted and their shares lost billions in value. But when genAI tries to replace accounting, tax, or legal software, it needs to be at least as precise as existing models, otherwise users who rely on AI will face steep losses and other severe consequences.

Enter Huiyi Li from the San Francisco Fed and her collaborators, who put ChatGPT to the test. They let ChatGPT forecast US inflation and compared these forecasts to those of the Cleveland Fed’s model, which is publicly available.

The horse race consisted of out-of-sample forecasts for inflation using only data available at the time of the forecast in the past…

Alas, there is a problem. ChatGPT is trained on the entire web available until April 2023 or even April 2024. So, even if the researchers provided ChatGPT in the prompt data that only lasted to, say, January 2021, this may not be a true out-of-sample test since the model was trained on the true inflation behaviour all the way to April 2023 or 2024 (depending on the GPT model used).

Only once inflation forecasts were made for dates after the cut-off date of the model training data could the researchers be sure that it was a true out-of-sample forecast by ChatGPT.

But why bother with all these details, anyway, since the inflation forecasts of ChatGPT were dismal? The chart below shows the forecast error of ChatGPT vs the Cleveland Fed inflation nowcast model. The first period is the time up to April 2023, when ChatGPT was making out-of-sample forecasts for months, when the model was definitely trained on. This is the period of the inflation surge of 2021 and 2022, and the chart shows that the forecast error of ChatGPT was more than twice that of the Fed model.

Then, there was the period from May 2023 to April 2024, when the researchers weren’t sure whether the GPT model they used was trained on that data or not. This was the period of disinflation after the surge of the previous two years. In this period, ChatGPT’s forecast error was more than 12(!) times as large as that of the Fed. That isn’t even in the same universe as the realised inflation at the time.

Finally, there is the period from May 2024 onward, which is the true out-of-sample test when ChatGPT could not rely on any training data nor any data supplied by the prompt that was forward-looking. In this period, inflation was generally very well behaved and very easy to forecast, as evidenced by the tiny forecast error of the Fed model. Yet, ChatGPT produced forecasts with an error that was more than seven times that of the Fed model.

I have in the past written about how ChatGPT and other genAI models may be able to forecast a lot of the investment fund managers make, but crucially not the ones that generate alpha. This result here is even worse. It shows that ChatGPT is absolutely useless for economics.

Forecast error of ChatGPT vs Fed inflation forecasts

Source: Alam et al. (2026)