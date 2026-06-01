Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
2h

The compliance regime here is built to stop an auditor trading the company on her desk, and on that narrow task it works. What it cannot do is stop her trading on what auditing that company taught her about its competitors, and the data politely confirms she does precisely that. The outperformance lands in the industries she covers but does not directly audit.

That is the quietly damning bit. A rule can name an asset and bar you from it. It cannot name the knowledge you accumulated on the way to being barred, because knowledge carries no ticker. So the edge never has to breach the wall. It walks around it, into the sector next door.

Read that way, 3.2% is less a stock-picking score than a measure of how porous the walls remain even when everyone observes them to the letter.

And the only reason any of this is visible is that Sweden files every portfolio as a public record. The same arrangement runs everywhere else. It just keeps the lights off.

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jbnn's avatar
jbnn
1hEdited

One in five lawmakers trade in assets in industries impacted by the committees they’re on.

Along with AI probably the only political item with bipartisan support. Today no democrat supports the republican ‘stop insider trading act’ because it has loopholes.

In 2023 democrats provoked the ire of voters across the isle for not supporting their OWN proposal The Combatting Financial Conflicts of Interests in Government Act (requested by the most successful inside trader Nancy Pelosi who had earlier said she wouldn’t support a ban on stock trading in Congress - until covid saw politicians make so much money from trading that her pov became untenable).

The original bill had bipartisan support.

But democrats complicated the bill and then slowwalked their act until they knew there would not be enough votes because lawmakers would not have enough time to review the act (and close loopholes for instance) before introducing it just before the midterms. And then they killed it.

Opponents weren’t convinced from the start since the act had a massive built-in loophole: putting stocks in a blind trust which would not have to comply with the requirements of a legal blind trust. Perhaps we can call this a ‘double blind trust’?

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