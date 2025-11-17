Klement on Investing

Kris
12hEdited

Does the study also show the causation ? This only shows correlation so far… could it be that both higher margins and more hierarchy are just the byproduct of larger companies with positive scale effects?

mak
2h

Companies with more layers will tend to be bigger, don’t know if they controlled for that. Bigger firms are more profitable, that I know that to be true from bankruptcy prediction literature. Ergo more layers is more profitable because it corresponds to bigger firms not necessarily because of more layers per se. maybe you mentioned size controls and I missed it, or maybe it’s in the article…

