More than three years ago, I wrote about an experiment that showed that teams with flat hierarchies are less productive. I made no secret of my antipathy toward stupid management theories, one of which, in my opinion, is the need to have as few layers as possible to run a business effectively. The criticism of that article by readers was universal. So, let me double down with evidence from a new study.

Michael Ewens and Xavier Giroud from Columbia University noticed that 30 years after Baker and Holmstrom complained that when it comes to determining how firms organise their labour, there are ‘Too many theories, too few facts’, this was still the case in 2025. I hasten to add that this reliance on theories without testing them empirically is one of the main gripes I have with ‘management science’ in general.

What Ewens and Giroud did to help fill the empirical gap was to look through the LinkedIn resumes of 16 million people, which allowed them to reconstruct the corporate hierarchies of more than 2,500 US public firms.

The first thing they noticed is that despite decades-long efforts to flatten the hierarchy in companies, the number of organisational layers remained remarkably stable over the last decade. The median number of organisational layers in a company was nine.

Average and median number of layers in US firms

Source: Ewens and Giroud (2025)

However, there are significant differences between sectors and within sectors. Companies in the healthcare sector tend to have fewer layers than other sectors, while retailers tend to have slightly more than others. Interestingly, the tech sector, which prides itself on its dynamism, tends to have about the same number of layers as other sectors. But as you might expect, companies with more employees tend to have more hierarchical layers, which gives rise to the large differences within an industry.

Hierarchical layers by major industry

Source: Ewens and Giroud (2025)

So, what’s the bottom line? How does the number of layers in a company affect profitability and other metrics? Here is the impact of each additional organisational layer on ROA, gross and net margin, as well as administrative costs (SG&A). I should mention here that this measures the change in these metrics for each layer measured in log-scale, but let’s ignore that technicality for now.

Impact of an additional hierarchical layer on corporate metrics

Source: Ewens and Giroud (2025)

It might surprise you to see that, but companies with a more hierarchical structure and more organisational layers are more profitable and have higher gross and net margins. Yes, they have higher administrative costs, but these additional costs are offset by higher productivity and thus higher profitability.

And now, I invite all my readers to comment again on why flat hierarchies are better and companies with fewer layers are more efficient.