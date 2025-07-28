I guess I got your attention with that headline. And if you look at letters of recommendations analysed in a new study, you’d think that this is the case.

The authors of the study first analysed the applications for postdoc and assistant professor roles at a UK academic institution between 2017 and 22021. In total, they classified some 9,000 recommendation letters, written by over 4,000 referees for some 2,900 job candidates. They classified the recommendation letters by the type of skills pointed out. These recommendation letters either focused on the candidate's ability (his or her cognitive skills and natural talent), or the perseverance and hard work of the candidate (what the authors call a "grindstone" recommendation letter). Of course, there were also letters of recommendation that emphasised both skill sets, as well as more neutral letters that emphasised no special skills.

They found that in the academic survey, female candidates were 3.5% less likely to get a recommendation letter emphasising their ability and 2.8% more likely to get a recommendation letter emphasising their hard work and perseverance.

This slight difference in the type of recommendation letter written for male and female candidates can have a significant impact on their job prospects. In two experiments, one a survey of 506 academics and 514 recruiters, the other an online experiment with c.1,000 volunteers, they showed that a male candidate with a grindstone recommendation letter is significantly more likely to get hired than a female candidate. Indeed, female candidates with a grindstone letter of recommendation are some 14% less likely to get a job in a top-200 academic institution than men with the same letter of recommendation.

Hiring share for different types of letters of recommendation

Source: Hochleitner et al. (2025)

The beauty (if you want to call it that) of the experiments is that the researchers could trace the motivations behind the type of recommendation letters written and the candidates selected. As part of the experiments, the referees and recruiters were asked to answer a series of questions that focused on their views about the strengths and weaknesses of men vs. women.

The chart below shows the differences in the likelihood to hire a female candidate by recruiters who showed stereotypical beliefs that women tend to distinguish themselves more through hard work rather than innate ability, compared to recruiters who do not show this kind of stereotypical behaviour. If you are a female candidate applying for a job with a grindstone recommendation letter and a recruiter with stereotypical views evaluates you, you are much less likely to get the job.

Chance of being hired as a female candidate

Source: Hochleitner et al. (2025)

This is the problem with the claims about hiring based on merit. There are enough people around who have stereotypical and biased views about men vs. women that women are less likely to be lauded for their talents. And when they then apply for a job, they tend to lose out against candidates who are perceived as more talented.