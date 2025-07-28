I guess I got your attention with that headline. And if you look at letters of recommendations analysed in a new study, you’d think that this is the case.
The authors of the study first analysed the applications for postdoc and assistant professor roles at a UK academic institution between 2017 and 22021. In total, they classified some 9,000 recommendation letters, written by over 4,000 referees for some 2,900 job candidates. They classified the recommendation letters by the type of skills pointed out. These recommendation letters either focused on the candidate's ability (his or her cognitive skills and natural talent), or the perseverance and hard work of the candidate (what the authors call a "grindstone" recommendation letter). Of course, there were also letters of recommendation that emphasised both skill sets, as well as more neutral letters that emphasised no special skills.
They found that in the academic survey, female candidates were 3.5% less likely to get a recommendation letter emphasising their ability and 2.8% more likely to get a recommendation letter emphasising their hard work and perseverance.
This slight difference in the type of recommendation letter written for male and female candidates can have a significant impact on their job prospects. In two experiments, one a survey of 506 academics and 514 recruiters, the other an online experiment with c.1,000 volunteers, they showed that a male candidate with a grindstone recommendation letter is significantly more likely to get hired than a female candidate. Indeed, female candidates with a grindstone letter of recommendation are some 14% less likely to get a job in a top-200 academic institution than men with the same letter of recommendation.
Hiring share for different types of letters of recommendation
Source: Hochleitner et al. (2025)
The beauty (if you want to call it that) of the experiments is that the researchers could trace the motivations behind the type of recommendation letters written and the candidates selected. As part of the experiments, the referees and recruiters were asked to answer a series of questions that focused on their views about the strengths and weaknesses of men vs. women.
The chart below shows the differences in the likelihood to hire a female candidate by recruiters who showed stereotypical beliefs that women tend to distinguish themselves more through hard work rather than innate ability, compared to recruiters who do not show this kind of stereotypical behaviour. If you are a female candidate applying for a job with a grindstone recommendation letter and a recruiter with stereotypical views evaluates you, you are much less likely to get the job.
Chance of being hired as a female candidate
Source: Hochleitner et al. (2025)
This is the problem with the claims about hiring based on merit. There are enough people around who have stereotypical and biased views about men vs. women that women are less likely to be lauded for their talents. And when they then apply for a job, they tend to lose out against candidates who are perceived as more talented.
I have some follow-up questions:
1. Is there a breakout of how many of the readers were male or female? It's a critical question, as many studies on gender bias don’t just analyze outcomes, but also whether the gender of the decision-maker plays a role. In this case, if the study (Hochleitner et al. 2025) provides demographic breakdowns of the recommenders and recruiters/readers (e.g., their gender, seniority, discipline), that would be important. Both men and women can unconsciously apply gender stereotypes, though in different ways or to different degrees. If the study doesn’t report this split, it’s a limitation. Gender of the evaluator could either amplify or dampen bias.
2. What are the sources of said "stereotypical views"? Bias doesn’t appear out of nowhere. The stereotypical belief that men are naturally gifted and women work hard is deeply ingrained and has been documented across many domains, due to cultural messaging (from early education to media portrayals, men are often cast as “geniuses” or “born leaders,” while women are praised for diligence and cooperation), historical underrepresentation (in male-dominated fields, especially in STEM or senior academic roles, the "default" image of success is often male), and implicit bias training research (even people who consider themselves unbiased may carry automatic associations, such as linking men to brilliance and women to effort). Some trace these stereotypes to essentialist beliefs about gender (i.e., that men and women are inherently different in cognition), which often remain unstated but strongly held.
3. Could some of this bias be an attempt by readers to avoid the appearance of favoritism, especially toward female candidates, by insisting on clear, ability-based merit? When people fear being accused of “diversity hires,” they may raise the bar for underrepresented candidates, insisting on more quantifiable proof of talent. This creates a paradoxical situation wherereviewers may demand stronger evidence of ability for women precisely to avoid being seen as biased in their favor.
As a result, a hardworking female candidate with a “grindstone” letter might be unfairly penalized—not because readers are overtly sexist, but because they’re overcorrecting for a fear of appearing biased. This may be related to the concept of “moral credentialing”, which is the idea that people who see themselves as fair or unbiased may actually behave more unfairly in subtle ways because they feel “licensed” to do so.
In my personal experience with hiring situations, I believe that men often have a subconscious bias with female candidates to weigh objective criteria more heavily than for male candidates in order to avoid the appearance of applying lower standards for candidates of the opposite sex. It might also work that way with female readers of men's CVs as well.