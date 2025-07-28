Klement on Investing

Gunnar Miller
14hEdited

I have some follow-up questions:

1. Is there a breakout of how many of the readers were male or female? It's a critical question, as many studies on gender bias don’t just analyze outcomes, but also whether the gender of the decision-maker plays a role. In this case, if the study (Hochleitner et al. 2025) provides demographic breakdowns of the recommenders and recruiters/readers (e.g., their gender, seniority, discipline), that would be important. Both men and women can unconsciously apply gender stereotypes, though in different ways or to different degrees. If the study doesn’t report this split, it’s a limitation. Gender of the evaluator could either amplify or dampen bias.

2. What are the sources of said "stereotypical views"? Bias doesn’t appear out of nowhere. The stereotypical belief that men are naturally gifted and women work hard is deeply ingrained and has been documented across many domains, due to cultural messaging (from early education to media portrayals, men are often cast as “geniuses” or “born leaders,” while women are praised for diligence and cooperation), historical underrepresentation (in male-dominated fields, especially in STEM or senior academic roles, the "default" image of success is often male), and implicit bias training research (even people who consider themselves unbiased may carry automatic associations, such as linking men to brilliance and women to effort). Some trace these stereotypes to essentialist beliefs about gender (i.e., that men and women are inherently different in cognition), which often remain unstated but strongly held.

3. Could some of this bias be an attempt by readers to avoid the appearance of favoritism, especially toward female candidates, by insisting on clear, ability-based merit? When people fear being accused of “diversity hires,” they may raise the bar for underrepresented candidates, insisting on more quantifiable proof of talent. This creates a paradoxical situation wherereviewers may demand stronger evidence of ability for women precisely to avoid being seen as biased in their favor.

As a result, a hardworking female candidate with a “grindstone” letter might be unfairly penalized—not because readers are overtly sexist, but because they’re overcorrecting for a fear of appearing biased. This may be related to the concept of “moral credentialing”, which is the idea that people who see themselves as fair or unbiased may actually behave more unfairly in subtle ways because they feel “licensed” to do so.

In my personal experience with hiring situations, I believe that men often have a subconscious bias with female candidates to weigh objective criteria more heavily than for male candidates in order to avoid the appearance of applying lower standards for candidates of the opposite sex. It might also work that way with female readers of men's CVs as well.

