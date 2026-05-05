Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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D Stone's avatar
D Stone
10h

Very interesting, thank you.

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Bob's avatar
Bob
12h

So what asset class is a better inflation hedge during times of high inflation, especially supply shock?

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