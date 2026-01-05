Call me old-fashioned, but I am a fan of meritocracy. I think the best people should be promoted in a firm and earn the highest salaries, while underperformers should eventually be made redundant. For many years, I thought that if you can measure outcomes, issues like gender biases will disappear over time and performance wins, as they should in a meritocracy. Over time, I learned that this is a naive assumption. Even if the performance of employees can be precisely measured, women tend to be disadvantaged. Case in point: fund managers.

The performance of fund managers is really easy to measure. There are only two metrics that really should matter for the careers of fund managers: The performance of their portfolios and the amount of assets they can garner (and hence the fees they can generate).

Using confidential administrative data from the US Census Bureau, John Bai and his colleagues measured the difference in performance and asset flows between male fund managers in the US and female fund managers or managers from a minority background. And guess what, there was no statistical difference in either performance or the ability to gather assets. Yet, when it comes to compensation, here is what happens to male and female fund managers over time.

Wage growth over tenure

Source: Bai et al. (2025)

Even if we take away the lower starting salaries of female fund managers, their wage increases over time are smaller than those of men. By the way, the same happens for minority fund managers. When adjusted for fund flows and fund performance, education, etc., female fund managers on average earn 27% less than male fund managers, and minority fund managers earn 20% less than white fund managers. Minority female fund managers are particularly hard hit, earning on average 44% less than white male fund managers, despite similar qualifications and performance.

Indeed, when it comes to reduction of force, as they like to call it these days, female and minority fund managers are more likely to lose their jobs than white men. And when it comes to promotions, it is the opposite. Female fund managers are 1.7% less likely to be promoted than their white male colleagues. And Asian fund managers are 2.4% less likely.

In short, even in a business where it is remarkably easy to assess the performance of an employee in numerical detail, women and minorities are subject to unconscious biases. And they say DEI initiatives aren’t necessary…

Likelihood of promotion vs. white male fund managers

Source: Bai et al. (2025)