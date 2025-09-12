Climate change is a serious challenge, but here is a problem that (i) I never imagined existed, and (ii) I think we can safely ignore among a million other (more serious) things that will change due to climate change.

An MIT and the University of Birmingham team realised that the atmosphere expands as the planet heats up. That’s nothing we notice at sea level or the low altitudes we live in, but in the thermosphere, more than 100km above sea level, the difference in density becomes essential.

And that is important, how, you ask. Well, most satellites operate in the troposphere at heights between 200km and 1,000km. So, when the troposphere expands, it becomes less dense and the friction satellites experience in their orbit declines.

That may sound like good news, but it isn’t, because we rely heavily on the friction in space to manage satellites. Not while they are active, but when these satellites have reached the end of their lives and stopped working. At that stage, you want to get rid of the satellite. That is typically done by turning the satellite off and letting it slowly drift in its orbit. Because of the friction with the surrounding ‘air and dust’ (if you can call it that), the orbit of these satellites slowly decays. They drop lower and lower and finally start to enter the denser part of our atmosphere, where they heat up to destruction.

But if that drag declines, the debris of old satellites isn’t removed fast enough. That means we can’t launch the same number of satellites into orbit as before because there is too much space junk around. A collision of an operating satellite with space junk typically has catastrophic consequences for the operating satellite. In short, the satellite will quickly become an ex-satellite in this instance.

The chart below shows the estimated’ low Earth orbit ‘carrying capacity over time. In the worst-case scenario, the carrying capacity declines by half between now and 2100. If that troubles you, don’t worry. The y-axis says that even in this worst-case scenario, we still have a carrying capacity of 10 to 20 million satellites. And I think we have bigger fish to fry than worry about a couple of million extra satellites.

Orbital capacity reduction due to climate change

Source: Parker et al. (2025)