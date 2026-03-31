Last week, I wrote about the seven behaviours that indicate narcissistic foreign policy. This week, I will quote extensively from the paper by Stoffel and Herzberg with their recommendations on how governments should react to narcissistic foreign policies.

In their paper, Stoffel and Herzberg make eight recommendations, three more short-term oriented and five more long-term oriented. I will quote them here, but I have decided to re-order them from most important to least important:

Continue investing in European independence: “Building greater European autonomy – especially in defense, energy and trade – is the most difficult but also the most essential long-term strategy against the assertion of performative and coercive superiority and vindictive retaliation.” Strengthen European coordination and unity: “In areas where Europe lacks sufficient military or economic power to deter domination tactics, coordination and unity are its strongest capital. A unified European front increases credibility and reduces opportunities for exploitation and manipulation by Washington […] As the most populous EU member state and the union’s biggest financial contributor, Germany in particular should orient itself towards Brussels rather than Washington and further tighten relations with key European partners.” Do not submit to excessive demands: “European governments and the EU should avoid one-sided concessions that reinforce Washington’s status-driven tactics. Unless faced with an absolute and imminent threat to European security or prosperity, any concessions must be framed in terms of reciprocity — a classic “tit-for-tat” that is easy to communicate on the global public stage.” Invest in the optics of confidence, independence and unity: “When facing narcissistic foreign policy patterns, performance and perception take on even greater importance than in regular diplomacy, often becoming the only effective way to break through such behavior. As Europe continues to build real independence and unity, its governments should also ensure that every diplomatic move already visibly communicates these traits. To this end, the chiefs of staff and offices of high-level politicians, in particular, should consider creative alternatives to standard protocol when it comes to selecting meeting venues, jewelry such as pins or broches, or gifts. On the working level, efforts for synchronized talking points and coordination with European partners should be strengthened. Shared and confident language on specific issues across official documents, speeches and direct interactions with the US could go a long way to signal strength and unity.” Dare boldness: “Europe should not lose sight of its own interests. To cut through the noise of Washington’s narcissistic foreign policy patterns, European governments need to dare some boldness and choose individual moves to test out tactics that allow them to set their own agenda. For example, Europe can leverage its existing strengths to deepen ties with emerging powers, forming closer strategic industrial partnerships with India or Brazil.” Leverage the power of saying (and doing) nothing: “One of the more easily implemented measures European governments can adopt to limit attention-seeking and the effects of “flooding the system” with outrageous demands and statements is simply not to respond […] [R]eactive speaking points for official government representatives facing public scrutiny should focus on options such as ‘we have not received any official communication from the US government on this matter, but are always open to dialogue. […] Not responding to every provocation limits risks of triggering vindictive retaliation, fueling attention-seeking cycles, it buys time to decide on further action, and frees resources to dedicate to European interests rather than American agenda points.” Craft a policy of cordial neutrality: “Europe should deny Washington exaggerated symbolic wins and avoid being pulled into cycles of manufactured outrage, including well-meaning but destructive stunts of ‘baiting the bully’.” Prepare for radical volatility: “The substance of US actions will remain unpredictable, but with a narcissism framework in mind, triggers and escalation paths become foreseeable. Decisionmakers in all policy areas should apply strategic foresight, focusing less on what issues arise and more on how dynamics are likely to play out.”

Obviously, this is all easier said than done. Getting European leaders who show their own signs of narcissistic behaviour, like Emmanuel Macron or Viktor Orbán, to ‘strengthen coordination and unity’ and ‘leverage the power of saying nothing’ is a Herculean task. Meanwhile, getting Ursula von der Leyen or Friedrich Merz to ‘dare boldness’ or act more confidently seems a lost cause from the get-go. But this is where the EU may actually have an advantage. Because there are 27 heads of state plus the European Commission, the EU can distribute roles. When it comes to displaying confidence, independence, and unity, as well as launching bold new ideas that change the policy agenda, the EU should send Emmanuel Macron. He will love doing that, and he is good at it.

Meanwhile, when it comes to crafting a policy of cordial neutrality and leveraging the power of saying nothing, who better equipped than Ursula von der Leyen? Using a ton of words to say and do nothing is in her genes.

The only problem I see is with creating greater unity and coordination among European leaders. I can’t see anyone who is good at that in the EU at the moment, but if I had to pick one politician who can unite centrists and populists (at least the ones on the right), it would be Giorgia Meloni.