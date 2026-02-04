Klement on Investing

Gunnar Miller
3h

"Political economy or economics is a study of mankind in the ordinary business of life" -- Alfred Marshall, 1890

Much of your (excellent) essay touches upon the Peter Principle https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_principle . "Rising to the level of one's own incompetence" is *not* oxymoronic. The Peter Principle’s power isn’t just in the individual rise-and-fall story, but in how organizations reward the appearance of certainty over the substance of insight.

I am an living example of that: I was a very competent analyst, research director, and fund manager, but but lacked the political instinct, diplomacy, and self-assured ruthlessness needed to scale the highest ranks. Only the good die young.

1 reply by Joachim Klement
Projector Group
7h

Glorious write up.

