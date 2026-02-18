So far in this series, I have discussed how power changes people’s behaviour and why power corrupts, particularly in autocratic countries. This week, I discuss how power changes behaviour on a national level. Caleb Pomeroy did some fascinating work in 2023 and 2025 on that subject that sent me down this rabbit hole in the first place.

Imagine you are the President of a great power (in 2026, I would count the USA, Russia, China, possibly India and possibly the EU). You face a local or global rival which is less powerful than you are. Do you feel more threatened or less threatened than the leader of that smaller, less powerful country?

My initial answer to this question was that the leader of the more powerful country will likely feel more relaxed about the situation since you have the means to quash any upstart should it become a threat to your country.

The leader of the less powerful country, meanwhile, should feel more threatened since you can attack them with overwhelming force if you so choose. This threat perception should be particularly pronounced if the more powerful country is an autocracy and needs to expand to generate more revenue to pay off its corrupt elite.

Think of Ukraine vs. Russia in the run-up to the 2022 Russian invasion. Ukrainians had many more reasons to feel threatened by Russia than Russians had to fear Ukraine.

The counterintuitive psychology of feeling powerful

Yet, what Pomeroy found through surveys and the analysis of diplomatic cables in the US during the Cold War was the exact opposite. The more powerful nation felt more threatened, and within each country, people who think their country is more powerful feel more threatened by a less powerful country.

Let me show you a couple of charts.

First, here are the results from three surveys among the general population of the US, China, and Russia done in 2020/2021. In these surveys, the participants were confronted with a scenario of a build-up of rival military power within the country’s sphere of influence:

US Survey (Preventive Strike): There has been much debate recently about Iran’s nuclear program. The U.S. is concerned that Iran might develop nuclear weapons, but Iran claims that its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes. How much would you support a U.S. military strike with a 50% chance to completely destroy Iran’s nuclear materials, but a 50% chance that the attack fails and Iran successfully develops nuclear weapons?

US Survey (Use of nuclear weapons): There has been much debate recently about Iran’s nuclear program. The U.S. is concerned that Iran might develop nuclear weapons, but Iran claims that its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes. How much would you support the use of nuclear weapons to shock Iran into surrender?

Chinese Survey (Aggressive intentions): Recently, there has been much attention over tensions in the South China Sea. Multiple countries in the region have claimed rights to the disputed international waters. China is often concerned about the United States’ assertiveness in the region. Thinking about the South China Sea in particular, how much do you agree or disagree with the statement that other countries often harbour aggressive intentions towards China?

Chinese Survey (US threatens China): Recently, there has been much attention over tensions in the South China Sea. Multiple countries in the region have claimed rights to the disputed international waters. China is often concerned about the United States’ assertiveness in the region. Thinking about the South China Sea in particular, how much do you agree or disagree with the statement that US actions often threaten China’s security?

Russian Survey: Please imagine the following situation. Recently, a warship from a country that is less powerful than Russia entered Russian territorial waters and threatened to strike Russian ships. Should Russian leaders strike the foreign ship?

The chart below shows that people who feel their country is more powerful in general are also more likely to feel threatened by the events and more likely to take militant international action against the perceived threat.

Sense of power correlates with geopolitical hawkishness

Source: Pomeroy (2023)

That was the general population, but what about a country’s leaders? Pomeroy re-analysed a 2020 survey among Russian foreign policy elites that looked at their perception of the threat from the US, NATO, and Ukraine. Note that foreign policy elites in Russia who feel that Russia is more powerful also systematically perceive a greater threat to their country from the US, NATO, and Ukraine. It took less than two years after this study was done for Russia to invade Ukraine to eliminate one of these threats…

Sense of power among Russian elites correlates with geopolitical hawkishness

Source: Pomeroy (2025)

Finally, Pomeroy went back into the archives and analysed diplomatic cables of the US foreign service during the Cold War. The goal was to assess how threats from the Soviet Union, China and the Vietcong (during the Vietnam War) were perceived at the time and how that correlates with the sense of US power, the authors expressed.

US diplomats who feel the US is more powerful experience more threats

Source: Pomeroy (2025)

Again, diplomats who expressed a greater sense of US power in the world also expressed a larger sense of threat from the Soviet Union, China, and the Vietcong.

What is going on here?

Powerful people engage in system 1 thinking

Pomeroy claims that feeling more powerful triggers intuitive thinking (System 1 thinking in Daniel Kahneman’s language), as I have discussed in the first part of this series. But this intuitive feeling is driven by gut instinct and emotions rather than logic. Hence, politicians and policy elites who feel more powerful react more emotionally to perceived threats and perceive the threats as larger than they are.

This is what you can see in the right-hand chart above. When corrected for the level of intuitive thinking, the correlation between perception of power and perceptions of outside threats declines.

Less powerful nations, meanwhile, engage less in this kind of gut instinct decision-making when dealing with more powerful nations. They know that if they poke the bear too much, they will be the ones who get hurt. Hence, they engage much more in rational thinking patterns and a more accurate assessment of threats.

So, now, we have all the ingredients to assess the behavioural side of the current geopolitical tensions between the US, Russia, China, and the EU in place. Next week, I will move beyond the academic evidence discussed so far and give you my assessment of what they mean for the great power competition unfolding between these countries in the coming years.