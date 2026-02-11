In the first part of this series, I cited some evidence of how power changes people’s behaviour. Among other things, there is empirical evidence that power – if left unchecked – corrupts people. Nowhere is this more visible than in autocratic governments that are almost always riddled with corruption. In this part of this series, I explain why autocratic regimes tend to be riddled with corruption and why these countries tend to be more aggressive towards other nations.

The sad story is that the answer to ‘why are autocratic nations so corrupt?’ boils down to what economists know drives most of the action in business and the economy overall: incentives.

Imagine you have just been elected as President of a country that is commonly referred to as a ‘managed democracy’ or an ‘electoral autocracy’. These are countries where regular elections are held, but these elections are not free and fair, and once a President has been elected, he (or she) can rule without any meaningful checks and balances.

V-Dem publishes an annual assessment of countries by their degree of democratic standards. Here is their latest list, and you can look through the list of electoral autocracies to get an idea of the countries I am talking about (think Hungary, Turkey, Russia, Venezuela).

Keeping your helpers loyal

You may hold immense power in your new role, but you cannot run the country alone. You need helpers to run the military, the Treasury, the police, the courts, etc. It’s a relatively small number of people (typically a couple of dozen), but these need to remain loyal to you.

Unfortunately, since elections aren’t free and fair, the losers of the election can no longer hope to win next time. There is no orderly and peaceful way for a transfer of power like elections in a democracy. The boss (i.e. you, at the moment) holds all the power and doesn’t have to give up any of that power unless he is toppled by someone he rules over.

Typically, the most powerful faction among your helpers are the folks who run the army because – well – they got all the guns. You’d better make sure they remain loyal to you. And the only way to do that is to give them money or some of your power. The problem is that if you give them some of your political power, you risk making them even stronger, and they may think they can dispose of you when they no longer need you.

So, you give them money or economic power in the form of state-owned enterprises to run as their private fiefdom.

But where do you get the money to keep these heads of the military loyal? Of course, you use the revenues from taxes and other sources of government income and divert some of it to them. As I said, this can be cold, hard cash or a state-owned enterprise. Or it could be awarding government contracts to private businesses that are controlled by the heads of the military, for example.

But here is your dilemma. If you bribe your helpers with money or government business, there is less money available to spend on the population, to run a proper healthcare and education system, for example. You can, of course, raise taxes to pay for that, but that will then just make business owners and influential private people mad at you.

Oh, and don’t forget that by this time, some of the business owners who are mad at you are the heads of military who run state-owned enterprises or private businesses benefitting from government contracts. Hence, increasing taxes isn’t really an option – unless you want to end up on the shooty end of a machine gun sometime soon.

Meanwhile, if you spend less money on your helpers and more on running the country, you are playing a risky game. Any rival of yours can go and promise the other helpers a larger share of government revenues if they switch sides and help him topple you.

In short, you need to pay your helpers as much as you possibly can to keep you in power. This, of course, quickly impoverishes the general population and increases the risk that you will end up on the pointy end of a pitchfork or the sharp end of a guillotine.

And it gets worse. You must bribe your helpers to keep them loyal. But being one of your helpers is itself a position of power, so these guys face the same problem as you do. Because there is no peaceful and well-organised way to replace them from their position of power, they need to bribe their helpers as well to keep them loyal and so on all the way down the power pyramid.

How long can autocracies survive?

You see how a lack of free and fair elections, or more generally, no way to peacefully transfer power, leads to corruption across the whole political pyramid. And where corruption increases, the general population become poorer.

The example I have described is based on an all-powerful dictator, but in practice, there are different degrees of autocratic rule. The same mechanisms apply for countries where there is an authoritarian regime, rather than an outright tyrant. I have written previously about a study that shows that populists and autocrats are bad for the economy. The underlying reason for this empirical finding is the process described here.

How long can this autocracy/corruption spiral continue? It all depends on how long you, as President, can keep the money flowing into the government coffers. If you are the President of a country that only has its domestic citizens as a source of government income, you are pretty quickly running out of money. But if you are lucky enough to sit on a couple of billion barrels of oil or other valuable resources, you can keep the gravy train flowing for a long time.

And this, dear reader, also explains why resource-rich countries often end up as autocracies in the first place. The amount of money you can earn by subverting democracy and turning your country into an autocracy is that much larger. And you can sustain your autocracy for that much longer.

But even the most resource-rich country in the world doesn’t have infinite amounts of money to go around. So, what to do if you can’t raise enough funds from selling natural resources or exploiting your people?

No man is an island, they say, and no country is alone in the world. If you are running out of domestic sources of income, you can always look to your neighbours or other countries in your sphere of influence and invade them or otherwise force them to hand you a share of their government revenues. To paraphrase von Clausewitz: “War is grift through other means.”

To conclude, this little thought experiment shows why democratic backsliding is so dangerous. It increases the risk that one or more autocratic regimes will run out of money and feel the need to start a war with other countries. And next week, I will discuss how this risk counterintuitively increases, the more powerful a country already is. In short, in a world of great power competition between autocracies, wars between these great powers are highly likely.