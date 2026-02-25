Over the last three weeks, I have provided you with my reading of the academic literature on how power transforms people, why governments with limited checks on their power become corrupt so often, and some recent research that shows that more powerful nations feel threatened more easily and are thus more likely to attack other countries. As a reminder, I am not an expert in this field (far from it) so I might have misinterpreted some things or may not know about other results. In what should have been the final post of this series, I wanted to summarise my thoughts on what all this means for today’s great powers if my reading of these results is correct. But when I drafted this post, it became really long. So I decided to use only the US bit this week and add another part next week on China, Russia and the EU.

The United States

Obviously, the US is the world’s most powerful nation in terms of military might and economic prowess. But as we can see from the actions of Donald Trump, and indeed most Presidents before him, that does not stop the political leadership of the country from feeling threatened by much weaker adversaries. Since the end of World War II, this has led to military interventions in Vietnam, several Latin American countries (Cuba, Grenada, Panama, etc.) and more recently, the ill-fated wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

If there is a poster child for the notion that more powerful nations feel more threatened by adversaries than less powerful ones, it is the United States.

An interesting result from Caleb Pomeroy’s research is that even liberals become more hawkish if they feel the US has greater power in the world. Though the effect is stronger for conservatives.

Militant internationalism increases if people feel the US is more powerful

Source: Pomeroy (2023)

In my view, the recent US intervention in Venezuela has all the hallmarks of this behavioural effect. Donald Trump, who campaigned in 2016 on getting the US out of foreign wars and an America First agenda, has suddenly become an interventionist President.

This started on the economic front with the tariffs against most trade partners, but China in particular, and later the bailout for a friendly government in South America (Argentina). The intervention in Venezuela was the first military intervention, but in my view, it will unlikely remain the last.

A second trend observable in the Trump administration is the rise of corruption among political elites as democratic checks and balances are weakened. With a Congress unable or unwilling to restrain Presidential powers on trade and warfare, even though the US Constitution explicitly rests these powers with Congress, the Trump administration has increasingly used its executive powers to help its allies economically.

The bailout of Argentina arguably helped US investors more than the Argentinian people since most of the money seems to have been used to pay down loans that were owned by US funds. Meanwhile, the primary beneficiary of the military intervention in Venezuela has been US oil major Chevron, which was already operating in the country, plus other oil & gas companies that will likely get access to the country’s oil resources.

Indeed, in his press conference on 3 January 2026, Donald Trump implicitly made it clear that the ultimate goal of the operation was not to help the Venezuelan people or topple a corrupt government (or reduce the flow of cocaine to the US, for that matter), but simply to get access to oil.

Mentions in Trump’s 3 January press conference

Source: Rollcall.com

Going forward, I expect to see more military and economic interventions by the US in its area of influence (i.e. the Western hemisphere) but also in Europe, Africa, and Asia whenever it feels threatened by the actions of competing Great Powers like China.

I do not think that a Chinese blockade of Taiwan or other actions to unite Taiwan with mainland China are something that the Trump administration would be particularly worried about. However, they would clearly be worried about losing access to the high-tech semiconductors manufactured in Taiwan. This is why I think the resolution in the South China Sea will ultimately be a deal (explicit or tacitly) between the US and Chinese leadership, where the US will let China absorb Taiwan as long as China guarantees an uninterrupted supply of Taiwanese semiconductors.

When will that happen? Nobody knows, but I think that towards the end of Trump’s and Vance’s terms in office would be an opportune moment for the Chinese.

Greenland is not the real issue

The elevated threat perception (or should I say paranoia?) of the government of the most powerful nation in the world will also lead to further interventions against allies if need be. There has been a lot of talk about the US trying to wrest Greenland away from Denmark, but to me, the more important development is Europe’s rearmament.

Today, the US government pushes European NATO countries to rearm and defend themselves rather than rely on the security guarantees of the US. In the Pacific region, the US puts the same pressure on South Korea and Japan. And these countries are ramping up their defence spending rapidly.

But what will the world look like in five years or so when the rearmament of Europe and East Asian allies has created more self-reliance and more self-confidence in these nations? Remember that a nation that feels more powerful is more likely to become internationally more hawkish and experience other nations as more of a threat.

Could it be that the Europeans will start to push back more assertively on US tariffs and other means of economic coercion?

Could the European rearmament ultimately lead to a breakdown of the Atlantic alliance and a more competitive relationship between Europe and the US?

And how would the US government react if it perceives Europe, Japan, or South Korea as a threat to its interests?

I don’t hope we will go down this path, but you see how quickly the behavioural geopolitics insights I discussed previously can backfire for the US government and lead us to some very concerning scenarios.

With this, I want to end this week since this post has already become quite long. Next week, I will expand these thoughts on the other three regions I am interested in: China, Russia and the EU.