Over the last four weeks, I wrote about my insights into behavioural geopolitics and what it means for our current geopolitical environment (see here, here, here, and here). Originally, this series should have concluded last week with my thoughts on what the research tells us about the US, China, Russia and the EU. But then it all became too long, so I left China, Russia and the EU for this week. I promise, this really is the final part of this series.

China

China is clearly becoming more powerful. Economically, it is by some measures already the world’s largest economy and certainly the only economy that can rival the US. But militarily, it remains weaker than the US, though it is catching up quickly.

Most importantly, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is well on its path towards modernisation with the stated aim to be able to control China’s sphere of influence by 2027, the PLA’s centenary. In other words, by 2027, the PLA wants to be ready to win a potential conflict with the US in the Pacific region.

Now go back to what I wrote about the current US administration’s interests regarding Taiwan, and you see why I think a resolution of the conflict over Taiwan could happen in 2027 or 2028. As China’s perception of its own power rises, it will feel more threatened by US military presence in the region as well as the ongoing defence build-up of Taiwan itself. From there it is a small step to see how China could do to Taiwan what Russia did to Ukraine in 2022.

Some geopolitics experts argue that, unlike the US or European great powers, China does not have a history of imperialism. China never colonised other countries in the region. My counterargument used to be that Japan didn’t do that either until it became an imperialist power in the early years of the 20th century.

But armed with the knowledge of Caleb Pomeroy’s research results, we can give an answer that is grounded more in scientific evidence rather than historical anecdotes.

For the last hundred years and more, China was very weak, and the perception of China in the eyes of its population and its leadership was one of shameful weakness. The decline of China since the Qing Dynasty remains something that Xi Jinping is determined to overcome. And if we go back in history, China has not been a benign inward-oriented kingdom. Indeed, throughout its history, Chinese emperors have tried to invade and colonise neighbouring regions.

As China’s perception of its power increases in the coming years, the research on behavioural geopolitics tells us it may become more hawkish internationally, and the threshold for Chinese foreign military intervention drops. I would not be surprised if China not only asserts its perceived rights in Taiwan in the coming years, but also becomes more assertive (possibly escalating to the stage of military conflict) against Japan and other Asian countries with which it has territorial disputes. And this risk increases as Japan and other nations in the Pacific region rearm in response to their own threat perceptions.

Russia

The Russian invasion of Ukraine was a textbook example of a powerful nation perceiving a threat from a less powerful nation and then acting based on this exaggerated threat perception. In the third part of this series I discussed the results from Pomeroy’s analysis of a survey among Russian political elites from 2020. Politicians who perceived Russia to be more powerful felt more threatened by Ukraine.

Now imagine what will happen to Russian perceptions of power if Russia manages to end the war in Ukraine more or less on the terms of the ceasefire currently being discussed. Territorial gains in Eastern Ukraine and a limitation of Ukraine’s army, and security guarantees for Ukraine that are unlikely to be enforced by a reluctant US and relatively weak European allies will only increase the perception of power among Russian policy elites.

As long as European rearmament has not been completed (i.e. in the next five to ten years), Russia will perceive itself as the most powerful since the end of the Cold War. But it will also feel threatened by Europe’s rearmament. In my view, if Russia is not contained now, it will be only a matter of time until it attacks Ukraine again or another country on its borders that Russian elites consider part of its empire.

And as an aide memoire, I will leave a map of the Russian Empire at the height of the last era of Great Powers here for you to study.

The Russian Empire in 1914

Source: NZ History

The European Union

Calling the European Union a Great Power feels like a misnomer. But economically, the EU definitely is a Great Power. After the US and China, it is the world’s third largest economic power which gives it significant influence globally. Just think of European regulation like GDPR, which has global reach.

However, after decades of learned helplessness, Europeans do not feel like the EU is powerful. And that creates different patterns of thought and action in the geopolitical arena. As we have seen in previous parts of this series, people and nations that don’t feel powerful rely more on deliberate thought processes rather than gut feelings.

The upshot is that the threat assessment in these nations tends to be more accurate than the threat assessment among the elites of more powerful countries. And less powerful nations tend to be less hawkish in their foreign policy and refrain from military interventions abroad or aggression towards neighbours.

Even though Europe is in the process of rearming itself, I think this perception of being relatively powerless will remain in place among European political elites for years to come. This means that the EU will likely try to act as a negotiator between the USA and China while trying to deter possible Russian attacks.

If Europe’s politicians play their cards right, they could get the best of both worlds by keeping good economic relations with both the US and China while acting as a potential neutral arbiter in any military conflict between these two Great Powers. This seems to be the path that the political elites in London, Berlin, Rome, and Brussels want to take, though I am unsure about Paris, where the political elite seems more hawkish and self-assured.

The risk, however, is that Europe will simply become a vassal of the US or China: Economically powerful but dominated by the US or China and forced to follow their lead.

If Europe wants to preserve its territorial integrity, it needs to deter Russia. To do this, Europe needs to accelerate its rearmament, which increases its dependence on the US. Mostly in semiconductors and defence software, less so when it comes to weapons where it can often, though not always, replace US arms with locally produced ones.

But Europe also needs to accelerate its energy independence and the only way to do that in Europe is by investing into a mix of nuclear power and renewable energy. But especially when it comes to renewables, this quest for energy independence increases Europe’s economic dependence on China.

This leaves me with the uncomfortable bottom line that Europe needs to rearm to protect itself against Russian aggression and to be better able to assert its interests against a more assertive US and China. But to achieve this goal, Europe needs to temporarily increase its dependency on the US and China alike. It is going to be a difficult geopolitical balancing act for the EU and the UK for the next five to ten years. As a European who does not want to learn Russian, I hope they succeed.