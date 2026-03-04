Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Gunnar Miller
23mEdited

Very insightful. Switzerland is very wealthy, well-armed but not belligerent, and seems to monetize its conspicuous neutrality very effectively; I could see Europe moving into a similar position on the world stage ... and it wouldn't even really need the UK to fully re-join for that to work. That's sort of where post-war Austria ended up (OPEC in Vienna, and the world's elite's enjoying their ski slopes). Although I took Russian in college, I don't worry I'll have to use it, as they appear pretty lame when it comes to achieving their military goals.

Gianni Berardi
3m

It seems to me that since the 1960s, all displays of power by bullies have ended up hurting those who perpetrated them.

My question is:

Will new technologies and hybrid warfare change the outcomes or reinforce them?

