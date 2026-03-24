Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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GD's avatar
GD
9h

Given that the president’s mental state has been obvious for many years, what does this say about American voters?

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Scott Lichtenstein's avatar
Scott Lichtenstein
10hEdited

A very timely piece. Trump’s narcissism has been addressed by open letters by the psychotherapy community as a ‘textbook’ case of malignant narcissism, his niece Mary trump’s book about his mental illness and the US government’s own forensic psychiatrists who determine who is mentally fit to access the nuclear codes, and 40 of them saying he’s mentally unfit. Netanyahu also displays dark leadership traits(Machiavellianism, Psychopathy, narcissism) . Mental illness on steroids, both of them. The war going so really really well isn’t it? 🤪

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