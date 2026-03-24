In February, I wrote my little series of posts on how power changes the behaviour of people. While working on that, I came across a paper published by the German Think Tank Global Public Policy Institute that is, in my opinion, the best geopolitics paper I have read since Donald Trump returned to the White House. Sometimes, a paper is so brilliant that once you have read it, so many ‘crazy things’ suddenly make sense and form a coherent pattern. This paper did that for me, which is why I will quote extensively from it this Wednesday and in part two next week. But honestly, if you have an hour, just read the whole thing (it is 40 pages long).

Sofie Lilli Stoffel from the GPPI and Philipp Yorck Herzberg from the University of the Federal Armed Forces in Hamburg stress in their note that it is impossible and unethical for a psychologist to diagnose a person with narcissistic personality disorder from afar.

However, one can observe people displaying narcissistic behaviour patterns, and I have written several posts in the past about the impact narcissistic behaviour of CEOs can have on businesses. You might want to check out the list here.

By extension, Stoffel and Herzberg argue that while nations cannot suffer from narcissistic personality disorder, their foreign policy actions can display narcissistic behaviour. They identify seven narcissistic foreign policy behaviour patterns (extensive quotes from their paper as indicated):

Performative and coercive superiority: According to Stoffel and Herzberg, “this pattern appears in foreign policy moves that take self-promotion and national pride to extremes — for example, exaggerated claims of military strength or cultural exceptionalism. Leaders and spokespersons of the state may give speeches demanding recognition and preferential treatment for their nation’s inherent superiority, while official communications from ministries adopt dominant rather than compromise-seeking positions. States operating under this pattern may also pursue expansionist policies, risking overextension, backlash and the escalation of territorial disputes into miscalculated wars. Their diplomatic relations are often characterized by demeaning treatment of others, rhetorically establishing hierarchy and dismissing the accomplishments of other states.” Pursuit of attention: “States pursuing attention […] treat visibility as a core asset, engaging in provocative actions to capture global attention. This includes high-profile summits, (social) media campaigns or symbolic gestures. Different representatives of the state may engage in showmanship, amplifying the relevance, urgency or implications of a given move to ensure international focus. This behavior often results in short-term diplomatic stunts instead of substantive agreements, or in manufactured disagreements that fuel cycles of provocation and de-escalation — ultimately eroding trust.” Vindictive retaliation: “At the state level, this manifests as aggressive reactions to perceived slights, such as trade imbalances, military buildups or statements made by others that are interpreted by narcissistic actors as condescending or unworthy of their superiority.” Exploitative and derogatory approach to allies: “At the state level, this translates into treating alliances hierarchically, with partners reduced to subordinate instruments for reinforcing superiority. Any deviation from the state’s desired course provokes derogation.” Externalisation of problems: “States may attribute challenges to ‘enemies’ or conspiracies while denying internal mistakes or mismanagement.” Command and control: “States displaying this pattern demand compliance from partners and expect to dictate the terms of global politics. They consider themselves above the rules and may demonstrate this by making a deliberately provocative show of breaking well-respected regulations and principles, including international laws.” Risk-prone, short-term focus: “At the state level, a risk-prone, short-term foreign policy may introduce economic volatility into a globally interconnected economy or destabilize alliances that rely on long-term, credible commitments.”

I don’t think I have to provide too many examples of US foreign policy since 2025 to prove to readers that the US currently displays all seven behaviours of narcissistic foreign policy. One only has to look at Donald Trump’s speech in Davos (traits 1, 2, 4, 6, and 7), his reaction to Mark Carney’s defiant speech in Davos (traits 3, 5, 6, and 7) or his Board of Peace initiative (traits 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, and 7).

But diagnosis is easy. The hard part is knowing how to deal with narcissistic foreign policy if you are at the receiving end of it. Next week, in part 2 of this mini-series, I will summarise the recommendations of Stoffel and Herzberg before adding my own thoughts.