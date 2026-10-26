Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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James Micallef's avatar
James Micallef
9h

Interesting, but I think they are on the whole wrong track. CO2 capture is completely fungible, it doesn't matter if you capture your own emissions or pay someone to remove as much CO2 as you emit. Anything above $100 per ton is useless, much more practical to have a specialist remove CO2 in bulk and at lower cost. Marine CO2 removal is one such technology for example. And let the cement etc producers focus on their core business.

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