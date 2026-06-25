Businesses and corporate executives have a bad reputation in the media. They are typically portrayed as greedy monsters that care about nothing but the bottom line. And while this is true in some egregious cases, these extreme cases cast a shadow over the vast majority of honest businesses and have a measurable impact on the lifetime savings of retail investors.

In an interesting study, Leonardo Barcellos and Scott Emett from Arizona State University recruited American retail investors to ask them about their attitudes towards businesses and their savings behaviour. One of the scariest results is from a survey of 1,200 Americans on their beliefs about how often businesses engage in fraudulent or exploitative (but not criminal) activities to maximise their profits. The chart below shows the average share of companies people think engage in these dodgy activities compared to an estimate from a variety of studies about the true prevalence.

Americans’ beliefs about corporate activities

Source: Barcellos and Emett (2025), Panmure Liberum

Clearly, the public vastly overestimates the prevalence of bad behaviour. And this has consequences. The more cynical a person is about corporate malfeasance, the less likely this person is to invest in the stock market. And as we all know, the less someone invests in stock markets, the smaller their nest egg will be when they retire. Media-fuelled cynicism can have unintended consequences.