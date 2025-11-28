The psychology of investors never seizes to surprise. I know it is November and many readers will think about buying a couple bottles (or cases) of good wine, perhaps even a Bordeaux Premier Grand Cru for the holidays. But top tip: Don’t do it.

Gertjan Verdickt from the University of Auckland looked at the auction prices of Bordeaux Premier Cru sold in 222 auction houses in 17 countries. And I am pretty sure he asked for extra money for field trips to get first hand experience with his study objects.

The chart below shows the relative auction price for the same bottle (i.e. same producer and same vintage) sold in the same month in auction houses abroad relative to French auction houses. As you can see, typically, buyers pay more for the same bottle abroad than in France and over time, this premium seems to have increased.

Ratio of foreign to French price of the same wine auctioned in the same month

Source: Verdickt (2025)

But note that this premium changes over time and sometimes is much smaller and may even become negative (i.e. buying the bottle abroad is cheaper than buying it in France).

Apparently, these fluctuations are not random but have something to do with climate change – or rather our awareness of it. The second chart shows the ratio of climate-related news abroad vs. France over time. Again, the ratio varies a lot over time.

Ratio of foreign to French climate change awareness

Source: Verdickt (2025)

According to Verdickt, when foreign buyers of French Bordeaux are more acutely aware of the negative effects of climate change, they tend to bid about 3.5% less for French wine for fear that the wines may no longer be drinkable or be a less attractive investment.

Note that this is not about whether climate change is worse abroad than in France, but whether people are more aware and concerned about climate change. And this tends to happen predominantly in the summer months when people feel the negative effects of climate change more acutely.

And one final note: The effect seems to be stronger for vintages that are closer to the end of their drinking age or that are of lesser producers. There, you can thus get a particularly large discount.