Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jefke's avatar
jefke
7h

While I'm fully on board with the fact that buybacks create buying pressure and thus likely a higher share price, I would run away from any company doing buybacks "to support/increase the share price" as their stated goal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Joachim Klement and others
Andi's avatar
Andi
5h

Isn't it the tax issue that makes it lucrative in many countries instead of dividends?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Joachim Klement
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joachim Klement · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture