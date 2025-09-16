Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gunnar Miller's avatar
Gunnar Miller
15hEdited

Interesting study. I have some strong personal opinions on buybacks vs. dividends centering around the question of how much of the former is truly returning excess capital to shareholders, and how much of it is simply insider "self-dealing" https://substack.com/@gunnarmiller/note/c-154385552 .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Joachim Klement
Alpenblick's avatar
Alpenblick
14h

Thanks for this, Joachim. This study rhymes with the oldest studies I know of, by prof. Theo Vermaelen of Insead, who focused on US stocks. He runs a fund (see link at the end) based on the principles of his papers (in essence: go long buy-outs when you believe that the stock was truly undervalued) that has outperformed its benchmark: https://global.morningstar.com/nl/beleggingen/fondsen/F00000WGRX/quote?marktID=nl

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Joachim Klement
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture