Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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AlgoTradeAlert.com's avatar
AlgoTradeAlert.com
6d

Using separately managed accounts is a clever way around the confounders in public fund data, since one manager and one client makes the termination decision easy to isolate. It is telling that underperformance versus the benchmark drove terminations so clearly, which shows why benchmark-hugging can be the rational choice for a manager.

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Daily Print Desk's avatar
Daily Print Desk
3d

"Heads, I win, tails, you lose" sums up the Nocero and Spotorno result nicely. It lines up with Cremers and Petajisto's active share work, which found a lot of funds charging active fees while hugging the benchmark. If outperformance never lowers the odds of getting fired, cutting beta and tracking error is the rational move, even if the pension fund ends up paying more for less.

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