Klement on Investing

Here's an interesting discussion I had on Substack, on an Italian channel (AI translation).

The Soviet model was a machine programmed for quantitative expansion: more input, more workers, more steel. As long as there were virgin natural resources and, above all, an inexhaustible supply of labor in the countryside, the engine ran at full speed.

This is the same mechanism that sustained the Italian economic boom in the 1950s, with the inevitable decline in the following decades not offset by an adequate increase in productivity: labor was shifted from a less productive sector, agriculture, to a more productive one, industry, taking advantage of the abundance of cheap labor. In Italy, this did not manifest itself through state planning, but even in Italy, the cycle came to a halt once full employment was reached, leading to demands for wage increases, etc.

At the moment, the most interesting economic story is China, where this shift in labor is coming to an end.

However, it is possible that the Chinese have studied history and are trying to come up with countermeasures.

And in fact, they are trying in many ways.

