Throughout the 2010s, Chinese lending to developing countries was a big topic since people worried that China was lending money for projects that didn’t make economic sense and then took control of local assets when the borrower defaulted. Five years ago, I wrote a post on the hidden contract clauses included in Chinese loans to developing countries. Now, the same group, together with Carmen Reinhart, have published an update on China’s loan portfolio and its development over time.

What stands out to me is that since 2019, the net transfers between China and developing economies have turned negative, i.e. China is making fewer new loans to these countries than it receives in terms of debt service and loan repayments.

The reversal of Chinese lending

Source: Horn et al. (2025)

I was surprised to see that, because I thought these Chinese loans continued to flow to developing countries. But the chart below shows that China effectively stopped growing its loan portfolio in the late 2010s.

Loan volumes for developing countries

Source: Horn et al. (2025)

This is driven by a range of factors. For one, China’s growth and savings have declined. As a result, growth in China’s surplus capital has slowed down significantly as well, reducing the need to recycle this money into foreign loans. Instead, China can recycle it into its own economy.

Having said that, China remains one of the largest foreign lenders for developing countries and a substantial source of capital. In particular, low-income countries that often have difficulty getting capital from private lenders in industrialised countries still have to turn to China as a key source of capital, much more so than middle-income countries.

However, something more important happened over the last decade. The credit quality of the borrowers in debt to China has deteriorated significantly. China always was some kind of ‘subprime lender’ for governments around the world. It was willing to lend to countries that couldn’t get a loan from the World Bank or other Western institutions.

In 2014/15, oil prices collapsed, and as a result, many of these lenders, who relied on their fossil fuel exports to service loans, were downgraded. Then, a second major deterioration of China’s loan portfolio happened after the Ukraine war started. This was driven by fast-rising food prices that forced many countries in Africa and Asia to subsidise food imports and thus impaired their ability to pay back loans.

Sovereign risk of China’s loan portfolio

Source: Horn et al. (2025)

The result is that today, the average credit quality of China’s loan portfolio is a mere CCC+. Luckily, as I discussed five years ago, China is ‘flexible’ on its loan terms. If a borrower can’t repay its loan to China, Chinese banks will gladly accept payment in the form of commodities or asset swaps where Chinese companies take control of key infrastructure assets in the developing world. And given the deterioration in the credit quality of these borrowers, I think we can expect more of these ‘payments in lieu’ to happen in the next couple of years.