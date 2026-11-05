Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Tibor S's avatar
Tibor S
15h

Would this be what you do if you are preparing for a Taiwan move? So all could function in case of an embargo response.

It seems a better model than Eastern-Western per se to me…

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Charl Van Zyl's avatar
Charl Van Zyl
14h

The Bank of Finland paper also flags the surplus risk, since China is swapping Western raw materials while its manufactured exports to those same markets stay strong.

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