Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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jbnn
4h

Let’s recall how western economists and media ‘experts’ reasoned, embarrassingly public, right after the UA / RU war started:

‘We buy all their gas, therefore WE have the power. We will sanction RU out of UA’.

Right.

Now who is buying all those CN products?

So, once again we are in the driver seat.

That great intellectual Kaja Kallas professed of that belief when she went to CN and basically said ‘F you Xi’. The president of the nation which holds 70% of current rare earth mining and 90% of its processing.

We’re in safe hands, guided by first rate thinkers, experts and politicians.

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