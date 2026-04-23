While we in the West were focusing on the Iran war, the Chinese government has calmly implemented new regulations on industrial and supply chain security. It is, on the one hand, a law that aims to “enhance the resilience and security level of industrial and supply chains, and safeguard economic and social stability and national security”, but it can also be used as a defensive tool to react to US and European efforts to diversify their supply chains away from Chinese suppliers.

To me, there are two provisions in the regulation (and I admit, I read it via Google Translate since no official English translation is available), that I find important and that will likely come into focus in future trade disputes with China.

First, the law establishes an early warning and emergency response system similar to what the EU already has in place. This system monitors potential supply disruptions to Chinese companies in key sectors (which aren’t defined in the law but encompass ‘raw materials, technology and equipment’). If such a disruption is detected, the Chinese government can prohibit Chinese companies from doing business with foreign firms that discriminate against China.

The obvious case where this applies is the current export restrictions by the US and other countries on advanced semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. In response to these export restrictions, China can now order any Chinese company that supplies the likes of ASML and TSMC to stop doing business with them.

These anti-sanctions rules are one thing, but more concerning, the new rules can also be triggered by commercial decisions, such as a Western business trying to replace Chinese suppliers with suppliers from other countries. If the Chinese government deems these actions as potentially threatening to Chinese ‘industrial security’, it can place exit bans on foreign businesses and foreign and Chinese individuals. And that is quite an alarming possibility, as the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China has warned. It essentially means that China may prohibit foreign companies from leaving the country, even if they are doing rational things like trying to diversify their supply chains.

If the Chinese government deems these actions a potential threat to industrial security and stability (easy to argue given the larger overcapacity of Chinese exporters in many industries), it can take them hostage or force remaining Chinese suppliers of these companies to stop doing business with them.

If you think the trade war is yesterday’s news, think again. It will come to the boil again; we just don’t know when or where.