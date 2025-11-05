It is clear that China has increased its share of global trade. But at the expense of which country? And why did these countries lose?

Half a year ago, I wrote about an interesting paper by the ECB that explored the increasing impact of geopolitical fragmentation on global supply chains. Back then, I explained that the US has increasingly decoupled from China since 2016, while the EU has increased its imports from China but rapidly decoupled from Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

At the ECB Forum in Sintra in late June, Ana Maria Santacreu presented a similar analysis. What makes her research worthwhile late-night reading (just in case you have problems falling asleep) is that she provides more detail on who replaced whom and who lost as China’s role in global manufacturing increased.

The first chart below illustrates the change in U.S. import shares between 2017 and 2023, categorised by high-tech and low-tech goods. As you can see, US businesses decoupled from China across the board. They replaced Chinese suppliers mostly with suppliers in Europe, Vietnam, and Korea for high-tech goods, but Canada (surprisingly), Vietnam, and Mexico for low-tech goods.

Change in US import share 2017-2023

Source: Santacreu (2025)

For the EU, the picture is more complicated. Sure, the two big losers were Russia and the UK, the former due to the invasion of Ukraine, the latter due to Brexit. Note, however, that China’s share moved in opposite directions, depending on the type of goods you look at. European businesses import fewer low-tech goods from China than before and have increasingly replaced Chinese supplies with goods from Turkey, Vietnam, and within the EU (Czechia, Hungary, Denmark).

But in the high-tech space, imports from China increased more than from any other major trading partner. Meanwhile, the UK, Japan and the US lost. When it comes to the EU as a market, China benefitted at the expense of the UK, Japan, and the US.

Change in EU import share 2017-2023

Source: Santacreu (2025)

Globally, however, it was mostly the heart of Europe that lost as China’s market share rose. These countries definitely lost far more than the US did. To see why, we can turn to Santacreu’s calculation of the export similarity index between China and other major exporters. This index measures how closely China’s exports resemble those of another country, sector by sector.

The charts below compare the export similarity of Chinese goods with other major economies. Clearly, Chinese exports are not too similar to US exports. Instead, Chinese exports are more and more competing with Germany and Italy. And the increase has been driven mostly by the machinery and transport equipment sector, and to a lesser extent, the chemical industry.

Trade similarity index between China and other industrial countries

Source: Santacreu (2025)

About a year ago, the German Economic Institute surveyed German business leaders about their perception of Chinese competitors. And Germany’s business elite didn’t hold back. They were open about the fact that while Chinese competitors tend to be 10% to 30% cheaper than German manufacturers, they also noted that a significant number were more innovative than their German counterparts. The result? Two-thirds of the surveyed business leaders said they are losing market share to Chinese competitors.

What do they say in Alcoholics Anonymous? Admitting you have a problem is the first step to overcoming it. At least German business leaders admit they have a problem with high-quality Chinese competition. That may give them the motivation to become more innovative themselves again in the future.

Over the last decade or more, I cannot remember a single time when US business leaders acknowledged the same thing. Instead, they decided to compete with China on price and attempted to cut costs as much as possible, rather than investing in a better-quality product. And that led to further decline and a massive political backlash in the form of Donald Trump.