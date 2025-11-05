Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
D Stone's avatar
D Stone
1h

Always an excellent read, thank you. (Yes, duplicate chart ... but your points were well-taken.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Superstrat3gist's avatar
Superstrat3gist
8h

Thanks for sharing the study, Joachim! But I think the 2 graphs are the same, and the Change in US import share 2017-2023 is not correct ;)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Joachim Klement and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joachim Klement
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture