Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Scenarica
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If a five-minute word search can override years of education and completely change how many people get fired in an experiment, imagine what a screen full of red does to a portfolio manager's risk tolerance at 3pm on a Monday. Or what six consecutive weeks of "Bitcoin to zero" headlines do to a retail holder sitting alone with their phone at midnight. The circumstances aren't noise around the decision. They ARE the decision, and almost nobody designs their decision-making environment deliberately.

That's why every investment process that works has a ritual built into it. Buffett reads in Omaha, away from Wall Street. Hohn runs concentrated positions from London, not New York. The ritual creates the oasis the piece describes, a controlled environment where the circumstances are neutral enough that the decision reflects the thesis rather than the mood. The people who outperform over decades aren't smarter about the data. They're more disciplined about the conditions under which they look at it.

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