Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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mark pagliaro's avatar
mark pagliaro
Sep 28

What a cheerless way to start the week.

The essential point of the article is in the last paragraph. Whilst the study was about German businesses, the effects are global.

There will be little progress on this existential threat to humanity until we have overcome the plausibility of denial, and the global acceptance of responsibility to manage our resources with a view to the long term.

Unfortunately we homos are not built to prioritise the long term over the immediate,nor the global over the parochial, nor to eschew today's luxuries over tomorrows misfortunes.

The smaller and younger a company is, the more fragile and concerned with day to day firefighting. It is proportionally larger businesses that are consistently cash flow positive that have the luxury of time to consider the longer term.

Have a good week

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anon
Sep 28

is this the same group of small biz owners that would not be convinced that pandemics are real, were it not for zero customers? 'direct-to-cash' has the type of impact politicians cannot change with narrative.

whereas climate change can still be called 'weather'.

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