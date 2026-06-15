Whenever activists or governments call for new regulations to protect customers of businesses, you can be sure that businesses will lobby heavily against said regulations. The exceptions are so rare, it seems, that it became a notable talking point when OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified before the US Senate that AI companies should be regulated.

Since that testimony two years ago, more and more articles have cast doubt on whether Sam Altman’s motivations for AI regulation are that well-intended. In their extensive take-down of Altman in the New Yorker, Ronan Farrow and Andrew Marantz indicated that Sam is really not that much in favour of AI regulation when it comes to his vision of AI, but all for it when it comes to limiting the activities of competitors.

That kind of ‘selective preference for regulation’ may not be so uncommon as Luca Macedoni and Ariel Weinberger document. They looked at the lobbying behaviour of US businesses between 1999 and 2020 and classified them both manually and with machine learning tools. They found that in the majority of cases (about two-thirds of reports that could clearly be classified as supportive of or opposing a regulation), businesses tend to support new regulations.

But not all businesses are created equal, and not all support is created equal either. What the researchers found was that larger businesses tended to support more regulations than smaller ones. Plus, companies that had a larger market share in their industry tended to be more supportive of new regulation.

The picture that emerges is that industry leaders tend to support regulations when these regulations increase the cost of compliance. Why? Smaller competitors have a disproportionately higher cost to bear when adopting new regulations. A multinational behemoth already has an army of lawyers on staff that can implement new regulations with limited additional costs. A smaller company may need to hire external consultants or even additional employees, which increases fixed costs and cuts into profits. The more heavily an industry is regulated, the more it tends to benefit the largest firms in the sector and ruin the upstarts. The end result is that increased regulation and industry concentration go hand in hand, whether we are talking about AI, banking, or any other industry.