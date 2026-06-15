Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Gunnar Miller's avatar
Gunnar Miller
14hEdited

Director and Levei at the University of Chicago identified the basic mechanism of "raising rivals' costs" back in 1956 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Raising_rivals%27_costs , as did George Stigler (also at Chicago) with his "theory of economic regulation" (a.k.a. "regulatory capture") https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Stigler#Publications in 1971. This groundwork was followed up by Salop (at Georgetown) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steven_C._Salop and Scheffman in the '80s, and it has been thoroughly confirmed since.

It's rational, predictable, and largely legal. And it works. Post-2008 financial regulation, whatever its merits as prudential policy, accelerated consolidation in American banking dramatically. The compliance burden of Dodd-Frank https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dodd–Frank_Wall_Street_Reform_and_Consumer_Protection_Act fell hardest on community banks, not the huge nationals who had the legal firepower. The local bank in rural Pennsylvania did not. I can't help but notice that the only new bank branches opening in my home county are those of JPMorgan Chase.

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Kevin Stevens's avatar
Kevin Stevens
9h

Not sure if you’ve seen Bill Gurley’s talk on this, but it’s very similar. The cost of compliance is burdensome to small companies and a drop in a bucket to large ones.

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