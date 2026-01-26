We live in a world where countries are introducing tariffs to protect their home markets from competition. In the ESG space, 2026 will bring with it the introduction of the EU carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), which aims to reduce the regulatory arbitrage possible by producing polluting goods outside the EU. As I have said before, this is likely to be a good regulation. However, in general, increasing tariffs may be a bad idea for the environment.

We don’t know how higher tariffs impact greenhouse gas emissions, but an analysis from the University of Augsburg shows that if a country reduces tariffs, its domestic producers significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions afterwards.

Note: Please don’t send me emails complaining about my inference that higher tariffs could mean higher emissions; I know about the de Morgan rules.

Back to the study. Lower import tariffs help reduce greenhouse gas emissions of domestic producers. If you look at the data, the impact is quite striking. Below is the average change in scope 1 and scope 2 emissions from domestic producers in the year after import tariffs were reduced, compared to the nearest similar company that did not see a tariff reduction.

This is possible because tariffs are typically reduced for a specific country and a particular set of products. If a domestic manufacturer does not compete with importers from the country that sees its tariffs reduced, it is as if there was never a tariff reduction.

Other domestic producers in the same industry may compete with importers from the country that saw its tariffs reduced (e.g. because they produce somewhat different products), and they experience a tariff shock since products imported from abroad suddenly are cheaper in the domestic market.

As you can see, the companies that experience a tariff shock typically reduce their scope 1 emissions intensity (emissions per unit of revenue) by 20-25% and their scope 2 emissions by 5-10%.

Emissions reductions after tariff reductions

Source: Kathan et al. (2025)

The authors argue (and provide some data, which is suggestive, though not proof of causality) that tariff cuts increase competition. This increased competition forces domestic producers to innovate their products or find new markets to preserve margins. And this, in turn, means that many domestic producers move their production towards greener goods that demand a premium price.

Similarly, domestic producers may increase their investment activity to modernise their production facilities. And in industries with high emissions, this often means updating to more modern – and typically less emissions-intensive – machinery and production methods. Put these effects together, and increased competition indirectly forces domestic producers to become greener as well.