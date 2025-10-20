There are shelves of books on corporate culture and how important it is to get it right. Each of these books will give examples of a company that was extremely successful because of its corporate culture. And there are plenty of examples of companies that went under where people find signs of poor culture after the fact as a driver of the bankruptcy. And each of these books will tell the reader that a key factor for business success is to improve the corporate culture. But how likely is that going to happen?

Employing large language models to read c.55,000 earnings call transcripts from almost 7,000 firms and double-checking the results with independent data from other sources like Glassdoor a group of researchers looked at the change of culture scores for companies over time and in particular during two key events: When the CEO changes and when a private company goes public.

If you think TL;DR, then let me give you the key charts below. They show the culture scores of companies split into four groups over a period of ten years (left) and in the ten years after an IPO (right).

I guess you will never find these charts in any of the books on corporate culture because they effectively say that corporate culture does not change over time. There are hardly any firms that manage to improve a poor corporate culture, nor are there hardly any firms with a good corporate culture that see their culture deteriorate significantly. Either these corporate culture books are never implemented, or their advice is useless.

Culture remains extremely stable over time

Source: Li et al. (2025)

Indeed, the research finds that corporate culture is essentially determined by the founder when she sets up the company and then hires more and more people. If the founder is a jerk, the corporate culture will be poor and will remain poor forever. If the founder is an enlightened leader, the culture will be good and will remain so for a long time.

There is one other key point in the life of a business that determines culture: the IPO. When a company goes public, the firm often undergoes significant change at the top management level with the founder often taking a step back. The culture that is instilled into the newly listed company is one that will endure forever or remains almost unchanged for a very long time.

Often, people expect the arrival of a new CEO to be an opportunity to reset the culture of an organisation, and the study dives into this notion as well. The charts below show what happens when a new CEO arrives at a firm in the three years after the arrival.

The left-hand chart shows that a new CEO can increase innovation and drive a more innovation-friendly culture throughout the organisation. But unfortunately, the impact dissipates after a couple of years and drops back to the previously existing levels. So, a new CEO can give an organisation a push, but it is likely to be short-lived.

If you think that is bad, you don’t want to look at the right-hand chart. It shows that a new CEO has no influence over key social cultural elements like integrity or teamwork. There is on average an improvement in the respect, with which people treat each other in the year after a new CEO arrives, but already a year after that, this effect has almost completely disappeared.

One could almost think that new CEOs are like new managers of sports teams. They can lift the spirits for a short while but pretty soon, the team is acting just as dysfunctional as it did before.

Influence of a new CEO on culture components

Source: Li et al. (2025)