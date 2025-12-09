We are at the end of a year when central banks in the US, UK, and Europe have cut interest rates in the hope of stimulating corporate investment activity and consumer demand. As we all know, these rate cuts take several months and often a year to filter through to the real economy. So, how much are businesses going to increase their investments in 2026? A new study of German businesses provides some numerical answers.

The study asked the participants of the German Ifo Business Survey to answer how central bank policy rates influence their investment decisions. The headline result is straightforward and not surprising. A one percentage point drop in the monetary policy rates creates a 7% increase in corporate investments the following two years.

But what is interesting, and what the authors of the study emphasise again and again, is how different the reaction is from company to company. On the one hand, the sector the company operates in and the type of capital they invest in make a difference. The chart below shows the change in investment activity in reaction to a one percentage point drop in the monetary policy rate for different sectors.

Investment increases in reaction to a one percentage point drop in policy rates

Source: Best (2025)

The sectors have been sorted by the average discount rate of their assets. Real estate companies, water utilities, or healthcare companies invest in long-lived assets like buildings, hospitals, medical machinery, or water infrastructure. They thus have a very low discount rate. If policy rates drop, they can save much more in debt cost over the long life of the asset, so they increase their investments much more than companies that mostly invest in short-lived assets like technology and media companies.

Similarly, if interest rates are rising, real estate and healthcare companies, together with utilities, are cutting their investment spending much more aggressively than technology companies.

However, even within a sector, there are large differences in the response of companies. Even if the central bank cuts interest rates, many firms do not increase their investment activity. The main reasons why they do not do so tend to be a lack of investment opportunity, a shortage of labour supply or the need to hold cash buffers.

This effectively breaks the transmission link from monetary policy to the real economy and shows why monetary policy has the famous long and variable lags. It always depends on the broader environment firms find themselves in. If businesses lack confidence in the future, they will want to hold higher cash buffers, and fewer businesses will increase investments even if the central bank cuts interest rates. If, on the other hand, there are plenty of investment opportunities at home or abroad, or if wages are low and labour supply is plentiful (e.g. in a recession), more companies will take up the ‘offer’ from banks to finance new investments with loans.

Business sentiment and monetary policy interact with each other, and it is the job of both the central banks, but more importantly of the government and the media, to improve sentiment, stir animal spirits and thus create a positive feedback loop where lower interest rates can boost economic growth more effectively. But I would argue that all over Europe and the UK, the main problem at the moment is that governments don’t inspire confidence and the media is obsessed with talking the economy down. And that itself can become a self-reinforcing feedback loop.