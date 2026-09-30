Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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anon
Sep 30

and good companies should also show superior growth in higher rate environments.

somehow i dont think CEOs will vote for either higher taxes or rates, just in case things may actually be their fault.

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Tobi
Sep 30

"For the fitter companies, higher corporate taxes lead to higher productivity and more growth."

I would be careful with that interpretation because the author measures productivity growth, not absolute growth. A firm's productivity can grow for example if it closes less productive business lines or operations. So the results do not necessarily show that higher taxes make productive firms grow faster.

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