Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gunnar Miller's avatar
Gunnar Miller
1hEdited

Las Vegas’s growth is closely tied to the Hoover Dam. When the dam was completed in the mid-1930s, it generated massive amounts of hydroelectric power, which made cheap electricity available to the region. That cheap power was a major reason casinos and other entertainment venues could afford to light up the city in the way that gave Las Vegas its iconic “garish” neon glow. So in a sense, the city was built to take advantage of abundant energy.

But it's also Jevon's Paradox https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jevons_paradox in action. Instead of conserving power, the city kept adding more lights, bigger signs, more fountains, and brighter casinos. The more electricity was available, the more they used. Even as LED technology drastically lowered energy cost per lumen, Las Vegas adds more screens, more façades, and more animations, effectively using more total electricity than older, less efficient lighting would have. Fountains, spheres, shafts of light, and thousands of hotel room air conditioners all running 24/7/365. Not to mention endless suburban sprawl, which is also sucking the aquifers dry.

Even today, with solar and battery storage potentially making power cheaper and cleaner, there’s a good chance the city will simply expand its energy use in other dazzling ways; more shows, more screens, more LEDs.

If you think electricity production is wasteful and environmentally unfriendly now, wait'll you see what it costs when it's free!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DT's avatar
DT
2h

Spain uses a high amount of solar which caused one of Europe's most severe outages in Spring 2025. The cause is believed to be due to the inherent volatility of renewable sources. Issues such as a lack of inertial response make renewables particularly susceptible, which highlights the need for grid stabilization technologies (e.g. synthetic inertia). The downside is this then requires even more solar power and battery storage etc. Unfortunately, I'm not sure that these figures are factored into renewable energy calculations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Joachim Klement
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joachim Klement
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture