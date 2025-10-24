We live in a world of social media influencers and reality TV, where I sometimes feel like it is more important to look rich than actually to be rich. As long as you look rich, people will think you are rich and treat you like you are rich. Gone are the days of quiet luxury and understatement, where looking flashy is considered déclassé.

Well, turns out that feeling I have is not just a hunch but apparently a pretty good approximation of people’s preferences. A joint American-Japanese research team asked volunteers to answer a series of questions like the one shown below. Which option would you choose?

Which option would you choose?

Source: Bottan et al. (2025)

I will let you keep your answer to yourself. Instead, let me tell you the three things the researchers found after asking 1,000 people:

People prefer higher incomes to lower incomes. Sherlock Holmes would be proud of this result. It is astounding.

People prefer it when other people have lower incomes than they do. OK, not too flattering, but not surprising either.

People prefer it when other people think they are richer than they really are, rather than actually being richer and other people thinking they are not.

Indeed, the desire to look richer to other people is about five times stronger than actually being richer. It’s not ‘fake it till you make it’. It’s ‘fake it, full stop’.