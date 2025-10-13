There are many reasons why ESG investing and, more generally, actions to mitigate climate change are diverging between the US and Europe. Politics is one obvious answer, but I also think that there are cultural differences that are driving this divergence. In a previous post, I wrote about how differences in legal structure – which are the result of cultural differences – drive differences in risk management. Now, there is a more direct analysis of the relationship between culture and management of climate risks.

In this study, the researchers looked at companies in 51 emerging markets worldwide and their investment decisions. They then analysed whether increasing climate risks changed the investment behaviour of companies in these countries. To control for cultural differences, they looked at the commonly used Hofstede country scores for power distance (how hierarchical is a country?) and uncertainty aversion.

First, they found that companies reduce their investments after climate risks increase. That is not too surprising since climate risks usually come in the form of extreme weather events, and who wants to build a factory where windstorms create power outages or open a shop in an area that may be flooded?

What is interesting, though, is that cultural differences influence how much investments shrank and how much investment efficiency declined. Investment efficiency here is measured as the deviation of investment activity from the ideal investment activity given the company’s revenue growth.

The chart below shows that countries with a higher power distance, i.e. countries with more formal and hierarchical societies, reduced their investment activity more than the average country and thus reduced their investment efficiency. Effectively, companies in countries with a more hierarchical structure were paralysed by slow decision-making and less able to adapt to changing climate risks.

Meanwhile, companies in countries with higher uncertainty avoidance reduced their investments by less. Their drive to avoid risks and uncertainty triggered the precautionary principle and increased investments in climate change adaptation technologies and other means to mitigate the rising risks from a changing climate.

Impact of cultural dimensions on investment efficiency

Source: Arian et al. (2025)

This study was done in emerging markets, but if you look through the list of countries and their scores on power distance and uncertainty avoidance, you find that European countries tend to score pretty highly on both power distance and uncertainty avoidance. Meanwhile, Latin American countries tend to be among the countries with lower scores on power distance, while African countries tend to score low on uncertainty avoidance.

This can explain to some extent why countries in Europe were so eager to adopt ESG investing and invest in climate risk mitigation. It is more part of our culture of risk management and emphasis on the precautionary principle than it is in the Americas or Africa. Meanwhile, more hierarchical countries, some of which are in East Asia, tend to be very slow in reacting to a changing risk landscape because of these cultural structures that impede lower-ranked people in a business from being proactive.