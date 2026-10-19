Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Daily Print Desk's avatar
Daily Print Desk
8d

I liked the Europe contrast. In the UK and Spain, the big data-centre hubs, the buildout is openly tied to renewables and batteries. The US story everyone repeats is gas-first, but the Heiss et al. map for 2022 through 2025 shows renewables dominating new capacity, and counties that got a data centre leaning even harder that way. Curious whether interconnection queues keep that pattern intact into 2027.

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Tibor S's avatar
Tibor S
8d

Were those areas already adding mostly solar and storage before 2022? If so, the same mix just scaled up would look like this chart too. The real question is whether the proportions changed after AI -- does the paper show the shares, not just the growth?

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