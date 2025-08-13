One of the constant pressures throughout my career in finance has been the drive to cut costs. That inevitably leads to some guy in my firm asking me to downgrade from Bloomberg to FactSet or unsubscribe from specialist data providers. The bean counters don’t realise that if you work in investment research or are managing assets, these data subscriptions can make the difference between good and poor performance and thus between getting more clients (and higher revenues) and losing clients (sorry for the mini rant).

Braiden Coleman, Travis Dyer, and Mark Lang examined more than 200,000 analyst reports from equity brokerages and tried to find out what effect the data sources these analysts use in their reports have. The chart below is a mix of three different regressions I pulled together in one chart. Plus, unfortunately, the researchers always put every variable into deciles, so the numbers cannot be directly translated into an x% increase or decrease in accuracy. However, it allows us to compare the effect size of data subscriptions with other factors.

Effect of data subscriptions on analyst forecast accuracy

Source: Coleman et al. (2025)

Let's look at the four bars to the left of the chart, which are taken from their baseline results. We can see that the number of data subscriptions positively affects analyst forecast accuracy more than analyst experience. A young analyst with many different data sources will be better than the 20% most experienced analysts.

On the other hand, the chart also shows that analysts at larger brokerage firms tend to be less accurate than analysts at smaller houses – something that I attribute to the juniorisation in large firms, where experienced but expensive analysts have been replaced by younger, cheaper ones for years.

Let's move to the right half of the chart, where I have pulled together two separate regressions in one chart. We can see that the five major data providers (Bloomberg, S&P Capital IQ, FactSet, LSEG, Morningstar) do provide some boost to analyst accuracy. But smaller data providers with more specialised data provide a 60% larger impact on analyst forecast accuracy. Publicly available data sources, meanwhile, provide only limited benefits.

But unfortunately, these smaller, more specialised data providers are often cancelled before the large ones. That means that cost-cutting happens where analysts tend to get the biggest bang for their buck when doing their job.

Even worse, the study also finds that analysts who use the same sources as other analysts tend to make similar forecasts. As the cost-cutting in our industry leaves more and more of us with one of the five large data providers and nothing else, that means that we lose our ability to differentiate ourselves in the marketplace. And that means there is less independent thinking and more groupthink in markets. Plus, if you are an investor who has to pay for sell-side research (thank you, Mifid), why would you pay for research that isn’t differentiated? You can simply stop paying for the research and use consensus data, which is available on the major data providers like Bloomberg or LSEG Workspace.

In short, cutting costs by removing analyst and investor access to data is self-defeating. It only accelerates the downward spiral, which may, in the long run, lead to lower revenues and more cost-cutting. As I said before, you cannot cut your way to profitability.