…at least in the corporate world, it seems. In the US, there has been a major push from the current government to remove diversity, equity, and inclusion considerations from the public sphere, and corporations have quickly buried their DEI initiatives under a mountain of paper. Mind you, in many instances, these initiatives still exist, but companies just don’t want to talk about it anymore.

When Donald Trump renamed the ‘Gulf of Mexico’ the ‘Gulf of America’ or ‘Lake Ontario’ ‘Lake America’, I am pretty sure the executives at Google found that just as ridiculous as the next guy. But they knew they would be exposed to the public wrath of the President if they provoked him, so they renamed the Gulf and the lake along the President’s proclamations – at least if you opened Google Maps in the US. Outside the US, everything stayed the same.

You may think this is cowardice, but corporate executives aren’t freedom fighters. To quote Janis Joplin, ‘freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose.’ And corporate executives and the businesses they run have a lot to lose.

Alphabet has 191,000 employees but if the company gets sued by the government or loses government contracts, it may soon have only 181,000 employees and I am not sure how happy the 10,000 people who lose their jobs are about Google taking a stance on the issue whether it is the Gulf of Mexico or the Gulf of America.

So, I am not surprised to see that companies in the US and Europe have toned down their DEI communication materially since Donald Trump came back into office. Ana Isabel Lopes and Joao Goncalves analysed the social media feeds of the 20 largest companies in the US and the 20 largest in Europe. Then they classified the content of each post and measured what share of posts focused on DEI topics. The chart below shows the change from 2024, before Trump came back into office, to 2025, his first year in office.

I don’t think I need to explain this chart to anyone…

Share of DEI topics in social media posts

Source: Lopes and Goncalves (2026)