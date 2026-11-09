Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Ah's avatar
Ah
16h

DEI is a radical ideology substituting merit with race. It is inherently racist and sexist. Good that it is pushed back and reason surfaces again.

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Adeel Mirza's avatar
Adeel Mirza
16h

By Trump removing DEI, his administration has become the most stupid and warmongering ever, even changing the name of the Department of Defence to the Department of War.

If Dr Abdul was President, do you think America would have illegally invaded a beautiful 5000 civilisation such as Iran...

Even the warmonger Barack wasn't as stupid to illegally attack Iran and he had the same Devil Satanyahoo constantly in his ear...

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