Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Matthew's avatar
Matthew
5h

The Goodhart's Law point is the crux of the whole piece. DEI didn't fail because the underlying goal was wrong. It failed because measurability invited gaming.

PSI is harder to audit imo, which is exactly what makes it more durable. The "synergy" component is especially interesting. In investment teams, the marginal value of a tenth analyst with strong fundamentals skills is often negative if the team already has nine. What's missing is usually a different kind of thinker, not a better version of the same one.

The unmeasurability isn't a bug, it's really the feature.

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Alex's avatar
Alex
7h

Thanks so much for covering my work!

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