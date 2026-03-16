DEI, efforts to increase diversity, equity and inclusion in corporate and public life, has become one of the most derided and despised concepts in ESG. By now, you probably get a more benign reaction if you went on stage at the Royal Variety performance and dropped your trousers in front of the Prince and Princess of Wales. But do we have to abandon all efforts to increase diversity in the workforce because we made mistakes in the past?

To give you a little bit of background. There is plenty of research that shows that if you work in teams, you have to avoid groupthink, or you may develop blind spots or take excessive risks (see, for example, here, here, and here). The best way to avoid groupthink is to increase the diversity of opinions and expertise among decision-makers and create an environment where it is ok to criticise and speak up with alternative views. The best solutions typically don’t come if you have a CEO or fund manager who is an absolutist leader who does not allow for any dissent.

The problem is how to identify diverse teams as an outsider who does not have access to the discussions in the boardroom?

Historically, people used the best proxy they could find: Gender and ethnicity. We know that, on average, women have different experiences in their lives and careers and solve problems differently than men. Similarly, people with a different ethnic background or a disability bring a different set of experiences to the table that can be valuable for companies trying to develop new products, manage operational and reputational risks, etc.

Most investors and advocates knew perfectly well that this was an imperfect measure, but it was as good as it got back in the day.

Then Goodhart’s Law kicked in. Famously, Charles Goodhart stated that every measure that becomes a target ceases to be a good measure. And over time, checking DEI boxes became more important than getting diversity of opinion and expertise on the table. In some cases, you could be a complete moron, but if you ticked the right DEI boxes, some companies would appoint you as a director. Diversity washing became a thing.

Critics rightfully point out that it shouldn’t matter what race, gender, or religion a CEO, fund manager or director is as long as they do a good job. People should be appointed based on merit, not demographics.

I completely agree with this criticism, which is why I was glad to read Alex Edmans’ latest thought piece, where he suggests a new and improved scheme to improve ‘diversity’. It has the wonderful acronym PSI:

Potential: In a company or an investment team, the challenge typically is not just to hire people with a good track record of past performance. More often, we hire young people with no experience in terms of a track record. Or we have to assemble a team to tackle new problems that didn’t exist in the past. You can’t find people with 10 or 15 years of professional experience in integrating generative AI into work processes. And if you wait until these people exist, you have lost the race against your competitors. Hence, hiring should be based on the potential a candidate has to improve the overall team performance. This ultimately is a judgment call, but one that is important.

Synergy: I have written before how much I hate the adage of some companies that they simply hire ‘the best talent’. The assumption behind such slogans is that all you need to get a high-performing team is to take the most skilled individuals, put them in a room, lock them up and only let them come out when the problem is solved. As I have written here, this is absolutely not true. You need to build a team where different people bring different skills to the table that complement each other and create synergies. Just imagine you would build a team of the most skilled individuals in different disciplines (e.g. a world-class lawyer, a world-class accountant, a world-class engineer, etc.). If only one of them is what George W. Bush called a Major League a-hole, the entire team might collapse and get nothing done because they are busy with infighting. Hence, recruitment and promotions should take into account how a candidate’s skills (technical, as well as social) complement and advance the skillset of the team as a whole. Only then will you create value.

Inclusion: Inclusion here doesn’t just mean including many different backgrounds in a team or a meeting. One of the worst things you can do in an organisation is to send emails where dozens of people are included on the off chance that one of them may have something important to contribute. Or organise meetings with dozens of people to ‘keep everybody in the loop’. This is how you destroy productivity and annoy a large part of your workforce. Rather, inclusion means managing the team dynamic. Once you have assembled the right people with a high likelihood of performing well and skills that create synergies, you have to manage the team dynamics. That means creating an atmosphere where people can speak freely and respect each other’s opinions. It’s the famous ‘disagree agreeably’ that allows teams to address challenges while bringing a variety of opinions and skills to the table to get the best possible solution.

I really like these suggestions, and I think the suggested PSI framework is a clear improvement over the traditional DEI approach. The drawback, some may argue, is that this cannot be measured and is ultimately qualitative (or ‘fluffy’). I respectfully disagree (see what I do here?).

I think the fact that it cannot be measured is a good thing because it prevents Goodhart’s Law from coming into effect. If we try to put PSI into a set of measurable indicators, this approach, too, will cease to be a good target.