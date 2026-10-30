Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Richard's avatar
Richard
3h

The thing is, even if you use straightline extrapolation of demographic trends, TX is trending purple. But yes, straightline extrapolation is simply foolish. In the '90's, FL was a battleground state that nobody expected to become solidly red. CA was still a battleground state as well (Reagan rose to power and prominence there!). For that matter, so were CO and VA (who became blue because of a relatively higher percentage of college-educated) and OH, IA, and MO (who became red because of a higher percentage of white working class). Currently heavily Dem IL, WA, and OR elected Republicans and currently deeply red states like SC, the Dakotas, and WV had Dem Senators (I believe Dems were elected to everything in WV back then). And in 2026, Dems have a chance of winning in heavily working class recently red OH and IA (and heck, even KS, NE, and AK) due to high diesel prices hitting those working class voters very hard in the pocketbook. Post-Trump, who even knows how voting blocs will align.

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Seixas's avatar
Seixas
6h

The observation that voting blocs in the 2030s may not map onto today's demographic lines is a good check on straight-line extrapolation.

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