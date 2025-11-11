Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin Schwoerer's avatar
Martin Schwoerer
6h

Wouldn't the main difference be that casino gamblers are a little stupid? I mean, why bet on something where you have no edge? The casino bank is your enemy, but the stock market is not. By investing in stocks, it's you who wins (on average), while nobody ever got rich by counting red at roulette.

I say this as a German who is fed up with people who play Lotto, and then tell me stocks are "too risky".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
George Aliferis, CAIA's avatar
George Aliferis, CAIA
7h

The results are not that surprising, what I'm wondering is if there's an environment that makes you a gambler. Casino are no ordinary buildings, Robinhood is not an ordinary trading app. People lose money in both. But RH users are losing money IN THIS MARKET - is it because they're drawn to the app because they are gamblers? Or do they become gamblers?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Joachim Klement
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture