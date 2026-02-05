Klement on Investing

David Henry
6h

I would agree with your conclusion. The advice industry’s obsession with ‘sophisticated’ investment solutions, leads to theoretically higher diversification - but also higher fees and worse outcomes. 99% of retail clients (inc HNWIs, maybe especially them) need only bonds, cash and equities in my opinion.

In my experience the great adviser will add much more value to her clients life by generating tax alpha, tidying everything up, establishing a plan and (to be blunt) doing a lot of the admin (donkey work) for the client.

Martin Schwoerer
5h

German families according to my experience really like having a private Swiss banking advisory whan a) they have a degree of legal paranoia, i.e. they think the German government is going to swoop in and confiscate. Of course, they could save a shxt-ton of money by going Swissquote or what have you, but they're also distrustful of the anonymity and hackability of online banking.

Then, there's always the factor that the employees of private banks have this perfect mix of charm and arrogance. They're very good at convincing elderly people that you're at once a most highly valued customer, but also a moron if you're even thinking of saving tens of thousands a year by moving on to a "regular" advisory. "We don't take on just anybody as client, you know", "some of our clients have waited for years before we accepted them as clients", bla bla.

Finally, dysfunctional families have a psychological need for a premium advisory. Typically, there will be a widow or widower and several children who are at each other's throats, each with different cockamamie investment ideas. Herr Blünzli then has the role of the honest broker, the neutral professional who balances out the crazy stuff. I guess it's not a very pleasant job, but of course the pay is OK.

