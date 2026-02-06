Congressional leaders are magnificent investors
A recent survey in the US showed that seven out of ten people think there should be more restrictions on members of Congress’s ability to trade stocks.
No s**t! I am still getting angry every time I remind myself that a politician can sit on a Congressional oversight committee for, say, the pharmaceutical industry, yet at the same time legally buy and sell stocks in the companies they are regulating. All they have to do is report transactions above $1,000 within 30 days. Though if they fail to do so, the consequence is a $200 fine.
This is legalised insider trading if there ever was some.
Yet, studies analysing the stock trades of members of Congress typically find that they tend to underperform the market with their trades. A new study by Shang-Jin Wei and Yifan Zhou claims, however, that there is significant outperformance for a small subset of members of Congress: the leaders of the two parties.
For the period from 1995 to 2021, the study analysed all reported stock trades by all members of Congress. Then they compared the performance of the top five party leaders from the Republicans and the Democrats with the rest of the caucus. The party leaders are the Speaker of the House and the Speaker of the minority party in the House, the party leaders, and the whips of the two parties in the House. Additionally, the leaders of the parties in the Senate and the party whips in the Senate are added to make it five people from each party.
The chart below shows the remarkable performance difference between party leaders and the rest of Congress over time.
Buy and hold abnormal return in Congress between 2019 and 2021
Source: Wei and Zhou (2025)
But here comes the kicker. The above chart only covers the pandemic period from 2019 to 2021. The chart below widens the time period under investigation to 1995 and looks at all the people who at some point in their career became a congressional leader.
The chart does not show the difference between leaders and non-leaders, but the performance for the same people before they become leaders and after. Miraculously, once a politician becomes a party leader, the performance of their stock trades improves materially.
Buy and hold abnormal return of party leaders 1995 to 2021
Source: Wei and Zhou (2025)
Of course, the authors of the paper point out that their results may be circumstantial and by no means evidence of insider trading. And I took legal advice before writing this post, and on the behest of my lawyers, I would like to state that I agree with these qualifications.
yep. This is one area where the U.S. isn't at all in first-world territory. I often criticize my own country (DE) for seeming to be quite satisfied with a third-rate status in many areas. But allowing your lawmakers to profit from the laws they make is beyond the pale; it's closer to shxthole rank.
Back in the '80s and early '90s, I remember being scandalized at Europe's attitudes on insider trading, which wasn’t seen as theft from investors but as a perk of office ("our pay scales are generally lower than in the US, so you gotta do what you gotta do"), and a feature of relationship-based capitalism (cue Gallic shrugs).
By contrast, the US treated insider trading far more aggressively, with real criminal enforcement, while many European countries had weaker laws and little appetite to prosecute. US insider-trading law grew out of common law with prosecutorial creativity; Europe relied on statutes, which lagged reality badly. I remember feeling a very real sense of American moral superiority on this issue.
That started to flip in the 2010s when the EU imposed the Market Abuse Directive, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Market_Abuse_Directive and tightened it through the Market Abuse Regulation https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marktmissbrauchsverordnung , harmonizing rules and pushing serious enforcement across member states, often with added sensitivity to politicians and senior officials because of corruption risks. Europe now sees market abuse as a legitimacy problem, whilst the US increasingly treats elite political trading as a political problem, not a legal one.
At the same time, the US remained tough on private actors but carved out a de facto safe zone for elected officials: Members of Congress were long exempt from insider-trading norms tied to fiduciary duty. In 2012, the STOCK Act https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/STOCK_Act nominally banned congressional insider trading, but enforcement is weak, reporting is slow, incomplete, and often ignored, and penalties are trivial. The courts have also narrowed insider-trading doctrine, making prosecutions harder. Politically, there’s very little appetite to prosecute sitting officials. In the 14 years it's been in place, no US Congress member has ever been criminally convicted under the STOCK Act, possibly because aggressively prosecuting legislators risks being framed as executive intimidation.
So you ended up with a paradox: Wall Street analysts are wiretapped and hedge fund managers go to prison, but politicians trade suspiciously well and face at worst disclosure fines or nothing.
Corporate insiders are seen as owing clear fiduciary duties, and controlling firm-specific information. Politicians are seen as generating information as part of public governance, but they're trading on policy direction, not firm secrets. This is a gray zone between “inside info” and “public power”. Europe chose to collapse that distinction for legitimacy reasons. The US chose to preserve it for constitutional and political ones.
In short, the US built the modern insider-trading regime, and then carved out some of its most powerful people. Europe copied the rules late, but then applied them more evenly, at least at the level of formal coverage and political accountability, once it finally did.