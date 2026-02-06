Klement on Investing

Martin Schwoerer
6h

yep. This is one area where the U.S. isn't at all in first-world territory. I often criticize my own country (DE) for seeming to be quite satisfied with a third-rate status in many areas. But allowing your lawmakers to profit from the laws they make is beyond the pale; it's closer to shxthole rank.

Gunnar Miller
4h

Back in the '80s and early '90s, I remember being scandalized at Europe's attitudes on insider trading, which wasn’t seen as theft from investors but as a perk of office ("our pay scales are generally lower than in the US, so you gotta do what you gotta do"), and a feature of relationship-based capitalism (cue Gallic shrugs).

By contrast, the US treated insider trading far more aggressively, with real criminal enforcement, while many European countries had weaker laws and little appetite to prosecute. US insider-trading law grew out of common law with prosecutorial creativity; Europe relied on statutes, which lagged reality badly. I remember feeling a very real sense of American moral superiority on this issue.

That started to flip in the 2010s when the EU imposed the Market Abuse Directive, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Market_Abuse_Directive and tightened it through the Market Abuse Regulation https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marktmissbrauchsverordnung , harmonizing rules and pushing serious enforcement across member states, often with added sensitivity to politicians and senior officials because of corruption risks. Europe now sees market abuse as a legitimacy problem, whilst the US increasingly treats elite political trading as a political problem, not a legal one.

At the same time, the US remained tough on private actors but carved out a de facto safe zone for elected officials: Members of Congress were long exempt from insider-trading norms tied to fiduciary duty. In 2012, the STOCK Act https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/STOCK_Act nominally banned congressional insider trading, but enforcement is weak, reporting is slow, incomplete, and often ignored, and penalties are trivial. The courts have also narrowed insider-trading doctrine, making prosecutions harder. Politically, there’s very little appetite to prosecute sitting officials. In the 14 years it's been in place, no US Congress member has ever been criminally convicted under the STOCK Act, possibly because aggressively prosecuting legislators risks being framed as executive intimidation.

So you ended up with a paradox: Wall Street analysts are wiretapped and hedge fund managers go to prison, but politicians trade suspiciously well and face at worst disclosure fines or nothing.

Corporate insiders are seen as owing clear fiduciary duties, and controlling firm-specific information. Politicians are seen as generating information as part of public governance, but they're trading on policy direction, not firm secrets. This is a gray zone between “inside info” and “public power”. Europe chose to collapse that distinction for legitimacy reasons. The US chose to preserve it for constitutional and political ones.

In short, the US built the modern insider-trading regime, and then carved out some of its most powerful people. Europe copied the rules late, but then applied them more evenly, at least at the level of formal coverage and political accountability, once it finally did.

