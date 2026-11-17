No. I could leave it at that, but since some venture capitalists have annoyed me terribly in 2026, let’s embarrass them a little bit with the results of a study by Max Sina Knicker, Jean-Philippe Bouchaud, and Michael Benzaquen.

Of course, this is not to say that all venture capitalists are unskilled, but when venture capital funds are being quoted in an article in the New York Times arguing that a bubble in AI is a good thing because how else would we be able to fund all those great ideas, then you deserve some ridicule. I mean, isn’t it the job of venture capital to allocate scarce capital to the best ideas? And didn’t we have a process called ‘due diligence’ to determine which ventures are most likely to succeed? It seems that in 2026, the philosophy among some venture capital funds is to fund everything and see what survives.

Anyway, you get my annoyance with the profession.

So, what the researchers did was to look at thousands of deals of US venture capital funds and then compare their performance (measured as money multiple at exit) with a benchmark where these funds simply chose investments at random. The charts below show the money multiples of the venture capital funds in coloured lines vs the random benchmark in black.

If you can’t see the black line; that is the point. There is no statistical difference between the investments of venture capital funds and a monkey throwing darts on a list of potential ventures.

Performance of venture capital investments vs random benchmark

Source: Knicker et al. (2026)

But it gets better. As in listed equity markets, the investments where you overpay the most tend to do the worst. The second chart today shows the rank of the investments made by venture capital funds, ranked from highest (rank=1) to lowest multiple. For each investment, the researchers calculate a z-score with the performance at exit and compare that to the average performance of a random investment made with a similar entry multiple.

Performance vs random benchmark as function of entry level multiple

Source: Knicker et al. (2026)

The negative z-scores for investments with a low rank indicate that venture capital funds tend to perform worse with investments where they pay high multiples on entry. The z-scores close to zero or above zero for higher-ranked investments indicate that venture capital funds tend to perform as expected or better than expected for investments made at lower multiples.

Just like many investors in listed stock markets, venture capital funds tend to overpay for trophy assets with high growth prospects, and in the process of doing so reduce the performance of their funds.

So maybe it would be better to replace some venture capital fund managers with a random number generator (or trained monkeys throwing darts)? It probably would save investors a lot of fees and improve performance at the same time…